Swiss influencer Zeki Bulgurcu and former Bachelorette Yuliya Benza are going to be parents. In a short video on Instagram on Wednesday evening, the two showed off baby shoes and ultrasound pictures.
Zeki wrote "Hello baby" with a red heart and a baby bottle. In the video, the future parents wear caps with the words "Hallo Vater" and "Hallo Muetter", according to Blick online a reference to a meme by Zeki from 2015.
Comedian and internet star Zeki became famous throughout Switzerland with the satirical website Swissmeme. According to Forbes.at, 1.9 million people followed him on the Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram platforms last year.
Last year, he also opened a kebab restaurant in Zurich. Yuliya Benza is a beautician, founded a make-up artist academy and was the main actress in the Bachelorette show on 3+ in 2022.