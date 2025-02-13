Harry and Meghan lead a life of luxury in the USA. Ivan Valencia/AP/dpa

A former royal butler gives an insight into his experiences with Prince Harry. He describes him as challenging to deal with.

Former butler Paul Burrell describes Prince Harry as "difficult" to deal with and confirms the criticism of a new article about the royal.

Burrell and Harry have a tense past, with Harry accusing him of exploiting Princess Diana's legacy for profit.

The royal employee also chatted about Harry and Meghan's luxury life in the US, while Harry is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games. Show more

A former butler has described Prince Harry as "difficult" to deal with. Paul Burrell, who once worked as a butler for the royal family, commented on a critical article in Vanity Fair, saying: "I know first-hand how difficult Harry can be."

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the ex-butler added: "I think that article is pretty factual."

Prince Harry had once accused Burrell of exploiting the legacy of his mother, the late Princess Diana. In his memoirs "Spare", Harry wrote: "He exploited her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil."

Paul Burrell served as the Princess's butler until her death in 1997 and often refers to himself as her "best friend". In 2003, he published the book "A Royal Duty", which contained private revelations and led to a statement from Harry and William accusing him of a "cold and open betrayal".

However, Burrell offered to meet with the princes to justify his book and tell them unknown aspects of their mother's life: "I would be happy to give them my opinion."

"Harry and Meghan lead privileged lives"

The former butler also spoke about the Sussexes' new life in California after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. He said: "Harry and Meghan lead a very privileged life. Harry has always had that and Meghan has long aspired to it. Now they share that lifestyle."

Currently, Prince Harry is in Vancouver, Canada, for the Invictus Games, which end on February 16.

Although the Duke of Sussex, 40, is no longer a working member of the royal family, he continues to run the Invictus Games organization, which he launched in 2014 following his deployment in Afghanistan. The Invictus Games offer men and women who are serving or have served in the armed forces the opportunity to take part in sporting activities and promote the recovery and future of those injured in conflict.

While the Invictus Games are Harry's own project, Meghan Markle was initially in attendance but returned to California after a few days to be with her children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

