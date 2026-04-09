Natasha Archer had a strong influence on Kate's look. IMAGO/i Images

After 15 years at the side of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Natasha Archer talks about the most frustrating part of her job - and is now starting out on her own.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Natasha Archer was a close confidante and style-setting force behind Catherine, Princess of Wales for over 15 years.

Looking back, she criticizes the fact that her multifaceted work was often reduced to the role of "stylist", which she found "quite frustrating".

Today, she is starting her own consultancy business, but looks back on her time at court with gratitude. Show more

For over a decade, she was considered the closest confidante and style-setting force behind Catherine, Princess of Wales: Natasha Archer. Now, for the first time, the long-time assistant has spoken openly about an aspect of her work that "frustrated" her.

Until 2025, Archer worked alongside the Princess of Wales for more than 15 years and played a key role in shaping her style. In Royal circles, she became known for her influence on the so-called "Kate effect", which influenced fashion worldwide. The "Kate effect" describes the phenomenon that garments and accessories worn by Kate in public often sell out within minutes.

However, despite this success, the 48-year-old has repeatedly come up against the public perception of her role. In an interview with theTelegraph, she explained: "I'm often just called a stylist, and that's quite frustrating.

Her work was much broader than that: "My role and my current consulting services include many other tasks. I'm not a traditional stylist, I take care of everything. Even administrative support. I think that's a special skill that I can use in a targeted way."

"Confident enough to go her own way"

After leaving the palace in 2025, Archer is now venturing into self-employment. She has already announced her own company on social media, where she works as a "founder and creative director". Her services include advice on wardrobe, personal appearance and creative strategy.

Despite her new start, Archer looks back on her time with Catherine, Princess of Wales with gratitude. The work was an "extraordinary privilege". "I made some incredible friendships there and look back on that time with great fondness. I'm just so grateful for the opportunity."

According to insiders, the Princess of Wales deliberately decided not to replace Archer after his departure. Instead, she now feels "confident enough to go her own way".