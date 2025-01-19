  1. Residential Customers
"Villains" Ex-employees and neighbors criticize Harry and Meghan

ai-scrape

19.1.2025 - 12:00

Prince Harry and Meghan are sharply criticized in a new report.
Matt Dunham/Pool AP/dpa

A US magazine publishes critical statements from ex-employees and neighbors about Harry and Meghan. The two are being criticized for the way they work and their impact on the neighborhood.

19.01.2025, 12:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A new report by Vanity Fair magazine criticizes Harry and Meghan for extreme working conditions, with former employees attributing particularly demanding and strategic behavior to Meghan.
  • In their home town of Montecito, they are causing resentment as neighbors complain about rising property prices and their public presence, while Harry wants to focus more on charitable causes.
  • Despite criticism, the couple's relationship remains stable, with insiders reporting a strong mutual attraction.
Show more

A recent report by US magazine Vanity Fair sheds a critical light on Harry and Meghan as employers.

Former employees report challenging working conditions and demanding dealings with the couple. One person describes the experience as "very painful" and compares Meghan's behavior to a game of chess in which you have to expect to be "thrown to the wolves at any time".

The criticism of Meghan is particularly harsh, while Harry is praised for his manner. An insider reports that Harry largely stays out of his wife's business affairs and would rather devote himself to charitable causes.

Unpopular with neighbors

Following their retirement from the British royal family, Harry and Meghan have struggled to advance their careers in the USA. Several of their projects have been criticized or discontinued. One person involved in Meghan's podcast project expressed disappointment with the collaboration.

Actress criticized. Harry and Meghan are

Actress criticizedHarry and Meghan are "disaster tourists"

Harry and Meghan are also not without controversy in their Californian hometown of Montecito. Neighbors complain about rising property prices and the couple's public presence. One neighbor describes them as "local villains" and criticizes their urge to be in the press.

Despite the external criticism, the relationship between Harry and Meghan appears to be stable. An insider revealed that the two are "still hot for each other".

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

"It's a relief"Princess Kate has finally beaten cancer

Fans furious. Meghan doesn't film new Netflix series at home

Andrew must stay away from church service. King Charles bans his brother from the royal walk

