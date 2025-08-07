Kelly Clarkson was due to play four more concerts in Las Vegas in August. Bild: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband has died. For this reason, the US singer has postponed several concerts in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson has postponed several concerts in Las Vegas.

The US singer's ex-husband died of cancer at the age of 48.

Clarkson and talent manager Brandon Blackstock were married for seven years.

The marriage produced two children. Show more

US singer Kelly Clarkson (43) has postponed several concerts in Las Vegas for family reasons. Her ex-husband and father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock, has died of cancer.

The death of the 48-year-old talent manager was announced by his father's company, Starstruck Entertainment, on Thursday. Blackstock had courageously battled cancer for more than three years, according to the statement.

Shortly before, Clarkson had spoken out about her ex-husband's illness. Normally, she would keep her private life out of the public eye, Clarkson wrote on Instagram. But due to the illness of the father of her children, she had to be fully there for them at this time.

Four concerts were actually still on the program in Las Vegas in August. Clarkson apologized to everyone who had already bought tickets.

Divorce after seven years of marriage

Clarkson was married to Blackstock for seven years. They separated in 2020 and divorced in 2022. The marriage produced daughter River Rose (11) and son Remington Alexander (9). Blackstock had two other children from a previous marriage.

Clarkson won the first season of the US casting show "American Idol" in 2002 and has since become world-famous as a singer and presenter, among other things.