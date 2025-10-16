Britney Spears' ex-husband sounds the alarm in memoir - Gallery Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline spills the beans in his memoirs. (archive picture) Image: dpa Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two sons. (archive picture) Image: dpa Britney Spears' ex-husband sounds the alarm in memoir - Gallery Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline spills the beans in his memoirs. (archive picture) Image: dpa Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two sons. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Britney Spears keeps hitting the headlines - and they're usually not good ones. Now ex-husband Kevin Federline is publishing his memoirs - and sounding the alarm.

Pop icon Britney Spears (43) opened up two years ago in her autobiography "The Woman in Me", and now ex-husband Kevin Federline (47) is following suit. Shortly before the publication of his memoirs "You Thought You Knew", the former dancer and father of six sounded the alarm that something bad was going to happen to Spears.

The "New York Times" quoted from the book in advance: "It's impossible to pretend that everything is fine any longer," writes Federline. The situation surrounding Spears gives the impression that she is hurtling towards something "irrevocable". His greatest fear is that their two sons will end up having to "pick up the pieces".

Two sons together

Spears and Federline married in 2004. After two years of marriage and two children, the relationship broke up. A bitter custody battle broke out at times over their sons Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). In 2008, her father Jamie Spears took over guardianship of the musician after she suffered a mental breakdown due to personal and professional problems. Spears was then released from this guardianship in 2021 after years of fighting in court.

In an interview with the New York Times, Federline admitted that he had not spoken to Spears in person for years. However, their sons, who mainly grew up with him, are in contact with their mother.

Spears in social media appearances

Spears occasionally posts photos of herself with her sons on Instagram. The singer regularly publishes short video clips on the platform, in which she often dances to various songs while lightly clothed. Her sometimes bizarre social media appearances repeatedly lead to speculation about the 43-year-old's state of mind.

In one chapter, Federline describes how her sons allegedly did not want to visit their mother as teenagers out of fear. They would sometimes wake up at night and see Spears standing at the door with a knife in her hand, the "New York Times" quotes from the book. Federline also writes about his ex-wife's alleged drug and alcohol abuse and fits of rage.

Profiting from headlines?

Spears ("Baby One More Time", "Oops!... I Did It Again", "Toxic"), who is one of the most successful female artists in music history, did not initially respond on her social media. However, according to the New York Times, her spokesperson wrote in a statement that Federline is making headlines with the book in order to once again profit from the singer - "and sadly, it comes after child support payments for Kevin have ended". Spears only has the welfare of her sons at heart "during this sensationalism".