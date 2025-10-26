Melanie Winiger and Timo Todzi have been a couple for around three years. Screenshot Instagram/ @melaniewiniger

Melanie Winiger and her partner Timo Todzi have got engaged. The model announced the news at a Halloween party on Saturday evening.

Lea Oetiker

Reto Hanselmann's Halloween party took place at Kaufleuten in Zurich on Saturday evening. The motto: "Season of the Witch". Numerous celebrities were in attendance, including Melanie Winiger.

The former Miss Switzerland posed at the party with her partner Timo Todzi as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - probably the most famous couple in the world at the moment. In keeping with the costume choice, Winiger revealed toBlickthat she and Todzi have also got engaged.

"Yes, we got engaged a while ago," says Winiger. "It was something we just wanted to keep to ourselves at first." She can't yet say when the wedding will be. "We're taking our time," says the model.

Winiger and Todzi made their relationship official three years ago at Reto Hanselmann's Halloween party.

It would be the third wedding for Miss Switzerland 1996. She was married to Swiss musician Stress from 2008 to 2012. Around four years later, she got together with DJ Reto Ardour. They tied the knot in 2017. Their love broke up four years later.