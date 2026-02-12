  1. Residential Customers
Surprise at "Germany's next Topmodel" Ex-Miss Switzerland takes part in Heidi Klum's TV show

Dominik Müller

12.2.2026

An ex-Miss has also dared to take part in "GNTM": it's Bianca Sissing, Miss Switzerland 2003.
Instagram

Heidi Klum starts the TV year 2026 with "Germany's next Topmodel" - and provides a surprise from a Swiss perspective. Among the candidates is Bianca Sissing, Miss Switzerland 2003. 47-year-old Sissing from Lucerne wants to give her modeling career wings.

12.02.2026, 14:29

12.02.2026, 16:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Heidi Klum has started the 21st season of "Germany's next Topmodel" in the TV year 2026, with the female candidates now being presented after the male contestants.
  • Among them is former Miss Switzerland 2003, Bianca Sissing, who now works as a yoga teacher and meditation coach in Lucerne. The 47-year-old is aiming for an international modeling career and sees the show as an opportunity to get off to a flying start.
  • "Germany's Next Topmodel" airs twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8.15 pm on ProSieben.
On Wednesday, Heidi Klum kicked off the TV year 2026 with the 21st season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". To kick things off, the focus was on the casting of the male candidates. In today's episode, on Thursday, the female candidates present themselves.

Among them is a well-known Swiss face: former Miss Switzerland Bianca Sissing is taking part. The 47-year-old yoga teacher and meditation coach with a studio in Lucerne can also be seen briefly in the "GNTM" trailer. In it, Sissing says of her casting adventure: "It simply means a lot to me to be here."

A plan with an announcement? Back in May 2025, she made no secret of the fact that she wanted to make a start abroad. "To be honest, I would love to work internationally - in Spain, England, France or even Germany. That would really appeal to me," she said at the time. Taking part in the casting show could now be the first big step.

Bianca Sissing says that a modeling career offers variety. In addition, a lot has changed in the fashion industry - for the better.

Mature women are now in demand as models, something that was unimaginable when she was Miss Switzerland in 2003. Back then, models had to be super-thin.

