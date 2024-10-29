Former Miss Switzerland Nadine Vinzens at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) 2016. Keystone

P. Diddy's White Parties were legendary. Nadine Vinzens, the former Miss Switzerland, was also there. She remembers Hollywood stars and champagne - and wonders about men with cameras in the garden.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is wanted for abuse and human trafficking. The US producer allegedly used his many parties to engage in human trafficking.

The guest list of his famous parties is said to have included the names of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Harry.

Former Miss Switzerland, Nadine Vinzens, also ended up at one of P. Diddy's infamous "White Parties". Show more

Rap mogul P. Diddy's white parties are notorious. Anyone on the guest list felt important. P. Diddy really let it rip there.

The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul has been in custody since his arrest on September 16. He is accused of systematically forcing, blackmailing, threatening and abusing women, men and minors for decades.

The rapper and producer is also allegedly involved in cross-state sex trafficking, forced labor, drug offenses, kidnapping, bribery and other crimes. Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently accused in two further lawsuits of abusing minors.

Some of the assaults that the judiciary is now accusing him of are said to have taken place at his freak-off events, which always took place after the White Parties. Women were drugged and abused there. One of these White Parties was also attended by a former Miss Switzerland: Nadine Vinzens (41), who was crowned the country's most beautiful in 2002.

Nadine Vinzens ended up at the "White Party" in 2009

Nadine Vinzens tells Blick:"It was in the summer of 2009, when I had already been living in Los Angeles for five years. My friend Hilda Michelsen got an invitation to P. Diddy's White Party and took me along. Dressed in white, we drove to a parking lot in Beverly Hills shortly after noon. There we were taken by shuttle bus to his villa and had to hand in our cell phones."

The party location? A gigantic garden. The woman from Chur met some Hollywood stars there. These included Ashton Kutcher with Demi Moore, as well as comedians Kevin Hart and actor Jonah Hill.

At the time, there were no rumors about the rapper that Vinzens had heard. She and her friend Hilda were greeted effusively by the host: "He was loud, staged himself as a superstar so that no one could miss or overhear him. I didn't notice anything negative about him that afternoon," Vinzens continues.

It seemed strange to her that there were guys walking around the garden filming. It didn't unsettle her: "Everyone had a relaxed conversation, it was fun, Jonah kept us busy with interesting conversations."

P. Diddy spared no expense for the 100 or so guests, with champagne in abundance "and most probably drugs too".

Vinzens didn't end up in the mogul's villa: "Hilda had to leave shortly before the evening because she had an appointment and I didn't want to stay alone in P. Diddy's villa."

