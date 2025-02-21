Nicolas Cage is being sued by his ex-partner. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is a father of three. An ex-partner, mother of his eldest son, is now taking them both to court. It's about a violent argument and money.

The former partner of actor Nicolas Cage (61), Christina Fulton, is taking legal action in California against the Hollywood star and their son Weston Cage (34). Former model Fulton (57) is accusing her son of assault, among other things. He assaulted and seriously injured her during an argument in April 2024, US media reported, citing court documents.

She accuses Weston's father of ignoring their son's mental health problems and violent behavior, allowing his "reckless" lifestyle and supporting him financially, People.com quoted from the lawsuit. For example, the Hollywood star had consumed alcohol with his son, although he had known about Weston's addiction problems.

Nicolas Cage's lawyer, Brian Wolf, rejected the allegations as "absurd and unfounded". Cage could not control the behavior of his 34-year-old son and was not responsible for his alleged attack on his mother, Wolf said in a statement according to the "Los Angeles Times". In her civil lawsuit, Fulton is demanding undisclosed damages from both of them. She claims that the injuries caused expensive treatment costs and damaged her career as a model, actress and entrepreneur.

Son arrested

Weston Cage was arrested a few months later in connection with the incident in April and released on bail. He had denied the accusation of assault at the time. There have been no criminal proceedings to date.

Oscar-winner Cage ("Leaving Las Vegas") was in a relationship with Fulton from 1988 to 1991. Their son Weston was born in 1990. The actor also has a 19-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter from later marriages.