Jennifer Bosshard was one of the presenters of the SRF show "G&G - Gesichter und Geschichten", which was canceled last year. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Former SRF presenter Jennifer Bosshard wants as many Swiss people as possible to vote next weekend - so she's making her fans a hairy offer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Bosshard , former presenter of the discontinued SRF program "G&G - Faces and Stories", wants to motivate as many people as possible to express their opinion on the SRF halving initiative

The 32-year-old announced in an Instagram story that she would record a hairstyle tutorial long requested by her fans in return.

"Do we have a deal?" asks Bosshard - and at the same time emphasizes that she doesn't want to tell anyone how they should vote. Show more

Jennifer Bosshard was one of the faces of the TV show "G&G - Faces and Stories", which was discontinued last year.

As a presenter on Swiss television, the 32-year-old was not allowed to publicly promote political parties or make election or voting recommendations.

But that is: tempi passati.

In an Instagram story today, Bosshard writes that she and Michel Birri, her partner on the podcast "B&B fortgesetzt", have been thinking about how she could call on her fans to go to the ballot box in as large numbers as possible next Sunday and express their opinion on the SRG halving initiative.

Jennifer Bosshard makes a bold suggestion to fans

Jennifer Bosshard herself says no to the initiative, as can be seen from her Instagram story - even though she and her show have been canceled by SRF.

However, Bosshard simply thinks it's super important that Swiss citizens do their duty at the ballot box - and she thinks next weekend is particularly important because that's when the SRG halving initiative will be voted on.

And that's why she makes a hairy suggestion to her fans: she receives messages and emails almost every day from fans and followers who want to know how she cares for and styles her long blonde hair.

Jennifer Bosshard, former presenter of the discontinued SRF show "G&G - Gesichter und Geschichten", wants to motivate as many people as possible to express their opinion on the SRF halving initiative on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

In her Instagram story today, Jennifer Bosshard therefore agrees to finally record the tutorial so often requested when her followers go to vote. In the video, she will show how she manages to keep her hair looking so perfectly styled.

Bosshard: "Do we have a deal?"

"Do we have a deal?" Bosshard asks her fans at the end of the story - and at the same time clearly points out to her more than 20,000 followers that she doesn't want to tell anyone what they should vote for next weekend.

"I would simply be very happy", says the former SRF presenter, "if you would inform yourselves briefly before dropping the envelope in the letterbox today."

