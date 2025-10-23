Nadine Strittmatter only recently celebrated her wedding. Instagram

It was only in mid-October that former top model Nadine Strittmatter announced her romantic wedding on Instagram. Now comes the next sweet surprise: Strittmatter is six months pregnant.

Now comes the next sweet surprise - nestled between beautiful vacation snaps: Strittmatter shows off her baby bump and writes that she is six months pregnant.

Career launch thanks to Elite Model Look

Swiss top model Nadine Strittmatter was discovered at the Elite Model Look when she was 16 and quickly embarked on an international career.

She walked for fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Givenchy and worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld.

She later turned to film and is now a climate protection ambassador. Strittmatter is considered one of the most successful and reflective Swiss personalities in the fashion industry.

