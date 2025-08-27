HR Giger created the monster for "Alien" in 1979 and shaped entire genres with his aesthetics. Find out why his surreal style is still fascinating today and what he was like in his private life in the video portrait.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss artist HR Giger was honored with an Oscar in 1980 for his work on the horror film "Alien".

blue News spoke to HR Giger's ex-wife and a close companion about the life and work of this exceptional talent.

The new Disney+ series "Alien:Earth" is stylistically based on Giger's aesthetic and completely dispenses with CGI for the alien Xenomorph. Show more

Dark, disturbing - and fascinating at the same time. Swiss artist HR Giger (1940-2014) created a unique body of work that still resonates today. In his surrealist style, he combined the organic with the mechanical and the erotic to create a captivating visual language.

His work on Ridley Scott's "Alien" (1979) was his international breakthrough. Giger created the iconic design of the Xenomorph, probably the most famous monster in the history of science fiction. He received an Oscar for his work on the film.

Today, many of the artist's fantastic works in the HR Giger Museum in Gruyères commemorate the visionary work of this exceptional talent.

In an interview with blue News, HR Giger's ex-wife Mia Bonzanigo and curator Marco Witzig provide personal insights into the artist's life. For Bonzanigo, his art was his outlet: "Other people go to the psychiatrist, he painted". You can find out what fears accompanied him throughout his life, how the Oscar for "Alien" changed his life and what he wanted for his afterlife in the video portrait at the top of the article.

"Alien: Earth" - a tribute to Giger's aesthetics

The new Disney+ series "Alien: Earth" builds on Giger's dark aesthetic, dispenses with CGI for the xenomorph and relies on practical effects. Set between "Alien: Covenant" and the first film, it combines a classic horror atmosphere with themes such as artificial intelligence and power structures.

"Alien: Earth" (2025) is available on Disney+.

