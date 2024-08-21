An empty plate can be expensive at Lake Wörthersee. (symbolic picture) IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger

An excursion restaurant in Austria charges eight euros for an empty plate. Criticism is not long in coming.

A restaurant on Lake Wörthersee in Austria is currently causing a stir because it is charging eight euros for an empty plate, the so-called "robber plate". According to Stefan Sternad, Carinthian restaurant spokesperson, this charge is necessary to cover the additional costs for staff.

"It is clearly stated on the menu what it costs and why," Sternad defended the practice to ORF. The regulation is transparent and necessary, as an empty plate also causes additional work.

Some high fees in Switzerland too

However, this surcharge has been met with fierce criticism on social media. Many see the fee as a rip-off. "A little more customer service instead of such measures and the guests will come back," commented one user. Others defend the surcharge, especially in upscale restaurants where such fees are considered normal.

This practice is not limited to Austria. There are also comparable cases internationally, for example in Italy, where a restaurant on Lake Como charges a fee of 15 euros for seats with a lake view. And in Switzerland, a restaurant charged 10 francs for a second spoon.

More and more restaurants are also charging hefty fees for no-shows. If you make a reservation but don't show up, you have to pay. Some restaurants require a credit card guarantee to protect against financial losses. This can quickly result in a fine of up to 750 francs per table for no-shows .