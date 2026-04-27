The cruise ship "Vasco da Gama" had to interrupt its luxury voyage around the world. Nicko Cruises

The cruise ship "Vasco da Gama" has had to abruptly end its luxury voyage around the world - after several changes to its route and canceled stops. Swiss passengers are also affected.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Vasco da Gama" luxury world cruise was aborted prematurely after numerous route changes and canceled stops; around 200 passengers, including some from Switzerland, had to disembark in Lisbon and were flown home.

The cause was a serious technical defect in the controllable pitch propeller, which greatly reduced the speed and led to massive delays. According to the shipping company, safety was never at risk.

The ship is now being repaired in Brest, the duration of which is unclear. Other voyages were also canceled, while additional geopolitical factors had previously complicated the route. Show more

This luxurious dream voyage turned into a nightmare for the passengers of the "Vasco da Gama", who had been promised a once-in-a-lifetime experience on the cruise ship.

Passengers had to dig deep into their pockets for the trip: The 175-day world cruise cost 34,500 euros (around 31,700 francs), while the shorter 112-day version was available from 22,750 euros (approx. 20,900 francs). Both routes departed from Hamburg on November 7.

However, the luxury trip was not under a good star right from the start: There were repeated route changes and canceled ports. In the end, the world cruise of the German company Nicko Cruises was canceled prematurely. Around 200 passengers from Germany, Switzerland and Austria were affected.

The planned return to Hamburg was scheduled for May 1. Instead, everyone had to disembark in Lisbon last Saturday - and were flown home from there.

The ship now has to be repaired in the French port of Brest. It is currently unclear how long the work will take. The next trip - "Scandinavia Intensive" with celebrity chef Johann Lafer - has also already been canceled.

Technical defect needs to be repaired

The reason for the cancellation of the round-the-world trip was a technical defect: a controllable pitch propeller failed and could not be repaired despite intensive repair attempts during ongoing operations. The problems first occurred on the route from Angola to the Cape Verde Islands, reports "focus.de".

For more than two weeks, the ship was unable to sail at the intended speed. Instead of the usual 18 to 22 knots (around 33 to 41 km/h), the "Vasco da Gama" only reached a maximum of 11 knots.

The result: massive delays. Several ports could not be called at as planned. According to Nicko Cruises, however, the safety of the ship was never at risk.

The political situation made the voyage more difficult

The "Vasco da Gama" was named "Ship of the Year" in 2023. On board: around 1000 guests and 550 crew members.

The interruption of the voyage hit Nicko Cruises hard - there is no insurance against such cases. In addition to technical problems, the geopolitical situation also led to changes: Routes were rerouted, stops canceled, and most recently the ship sailed south around Africa.

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