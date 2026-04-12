FILE - Kpop group BTS perform during 'BTS The Comeback Live Arirang' concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2026. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP, File) AP

BTS are celebrating their big comeback: with their first world tour in four years, the K-pop sensation is bringing their show from Tokyo to the big screen on April 18. Take part in the competition and win tickets.

Visnoth Raskunasingam

After a long break, the globally successful group is back with new music and a spectacular tour. BTS are presenting their fifth studio album under the title "ARIRANG".

The new tour takes BTS to 34 cities worldwide and includes a total of 82 shows. The kick-off in Goyang (South Korea) was celebrated by fans worldwide, now the focus is on Tokyo: you can be there at the live viewing in your movie theater on April 18.

Concert experience on the big screen

The show uses an elaborate 360-degree stage and makes the audience part of the action.

If you want to experience BTS on the big screen, get your tickets now and experience the "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN TOKIO: LIVE VIEWING" concert on April 18 at the cinema. Blue Cinema will be showing the broadcast at all locations in Switzerland.

Fill out the entry form below - and with a bit of luck you'll soon be one of the winners.

The closing date for entries is April 16, 11:59 pm.

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* PLZ* Ort* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Geb.-Datum* Bevorzugtes Kino* – Bitte wählen – Cinedome Bern Cinedome Biel Blue Cinema Chur Blue Cinema Genève Maxx Luzern Cinedome St. Gallen Maxx Winterthur Abaton Zürich Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.

