Competition Experience the BTS concert from Tokyo at the movies
Visnoth Raskunasingam
12.4.2026
BTS are celebrating their big comeback: with their first world tour in four years, the K-pop sensation is bringing their show from Tokyo to the big screen on April 18. Take part in the competition and win tickets.
After a long break, the globally successful group is back with new music and a spectacular tour. BTS are presenting their fifth studio album under the title "ARIRANG".
The new tour takes BTS to 34 cities worldwide and includes a total of 82 shows. The kick-off in Goyang (South Korea) was celebrated by fans worldwide, now the focus is on Tokyo: you can be there at the live viewing in your movie theater on April 18.
Concert experience on the big screen
The show uses an elaborate 360-degree stage and makes the audience part of the action.
If you want to experience BTS on the big screen, get your tickets now and experience the "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN TOKIO: LIVE VIEWING" concert on April 18 at the cinema. Blue Cinema will be showing the broadcast at all locations in Switzerland.
Fill out the entry form below - and with a bit of luck you'll soon be one of the winners.
The closing date for entries is April 16, 11:59 pm.
Die Teilnahme am Wettbewerb erfolgt kostenlos und ohne Kaufzwang. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind natürliche Personen mit Wohnsitz in der Schweiz, welche das 18. Lebensjahr vollendet haben. Pro Person ist nur eine Teilnahme am Wettbewerb zulässig.
Von der Teilnahme ausgeschlossen sind Mitarbeitende und deren Angehörige der Swisscom-Gruppe, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue Vertragshändler*innen und Agent*innen sowie alle mit dem Wettbewerb beauftragten Partner*innen.
Die blue Entertainment AG behält sich das Recht vor, Teilnehmende ohne Angabe von Gründen vom Wettbewerb auszuschliessen. Die Gewinner*innen werden schriftlich oder telefonisch benachrichtigt. Wettbewerbsteilnehmende willigen mit ihrer Teilnahme ein, dass ihre Personendaten gespeichert, bearbeitet und für Werbe- und Marketingzwecke der blue Entertainment AG verwendet werden dürfen.
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