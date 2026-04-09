On Wednesday's edition of "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter immediately recognized the artistic inspiration behind the voluptuous female figure. ZDF

A female figure surprised the experts on "Bares für Rares". But despite big words about the "best investment ever", the bidding remained subdued.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the "Bares für Rares" episode, a seller presented a round clay figure that reminded presenter Horst Lichter of Niki de Saint Phalle's "Nanas".

Expert Colmar Schulte-Goltz praised the high quality of the craftsmanship and estimated the sculpture's original value of 50 euros at up to 750 euros.

However, the enthusiasm in the dealers' room remained muted - the figure was eventually sold for 450 euros. Show more

On Wednesday's edition of "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter immediately recognized the artistic inspiration behind the voluptuous female figure. Although it was not a "Nana", Colmar Schulte-Goltz was still delighted and even spoke of the "best investment ever". Only in the dealers' room was the buying mood noticeably limited ...

"That reminds me of a famous artist," mused Lichter at the sight of the round female figure. "What are the figures called again?" asked the presenter and Schulte-Goltz naturally knew the answer straight away: "The 'Nanas' by Niki de Saint Phalle." Lichter saw the light and immediately confessed: "I think they're great."

Surprised by the expertise: "Wow"

Ulrike from Bremen had bought the clay woman at an auction house. "I thought she was great, but she doesn't fit where I wanted to put her," said the seller, explaining why she now wants to sell the figure again. Lichter huffed and explained pragmatically: "Then we'll just give it back."

Colmar Schulte-Goltz, on the other hand, would certainly have found a place for the plump lady, because in his opinion the ceramic sculpture had a "particularly enchanting character". The voluminous figure appeared very self-confident - typical of the art of Theresia Hebenstreit, a German painter and sculptor.

The hollow clay figure was mounted with cone-like limbs and then painted with slip paint. The expert Schulte-Goltz praised the "high quality of craftsmanship" in particular. The depiction is authentic and "reflects the unique identity of the artist". The object was signed and dated 1997.

The seller had only paid 50 euros for the figurine at the auction house at the time and "I want to get back what I put in," she explained. However, Schulte-Goltz assessed the "current market value" differently, because "the collectors' market for ceramics can be very specific and intense". He valued the clay work at 700 to 750 euros.

"Wow," said her friend Susanne (also from Bremen) in amazement and Ulrike could hardly believe her luck: "This is amazing." Lichter immediately joined in and exclaimed: "It gives you flying heat." Ulrike was delighted because "it was money well spent". The expert agreed and called her purchase: "The best investment ever."

"I really don't think they're bad - strangely enough"

"Wonderful," said Julian Schmitz-Avila as Ulrike placed her female figure in front of him. His first bid: 150 euros. Christian Vechtel was also immediately reminded of the "Nana" figures - but he didn't want to bid. Elke Velten raised her bid to 200 euros and Markus Wildhagen also showed interest with 250 euros.

"I really don't think it's bad - strangely enough," admitted Schmitz-Avila and finally bid 400 euros for the plump figure. Liza Kielon praised the expressive character of the face - but she didn't want to offer any more. Even when the seller finally named the estimated price, there was no further rush for the figurine.

Schmitz-Avila did not want to spend more than 430 euros - in the absence of any further bids, the seller finally agreed. However, because he was unable to pay enough, the dealer ended up putting 450 euros on the table. Despite the tough bidding, he smiled at the end because: "It's so deranged and misshapen that I find it funny again."

These were the other items in the show

The other item in the show was a wand brooch. Wendela Horz was particularly taken with the emerald and dated the piece made of 585 gold with diamonds to around 1920. Instead of the desired 600 euros, she valued it at 700 to 900 euros. The "timeless jewelry" was very well received at the dealer's counter and Elke Velten even paid 950 euros.

According to Detlev Kümmel, a lamp by Kaiser idell was a design classic from the 1940/50s (designed around 1930). Instead of the desired 150 to 200 euros, he estimated the lamp at 250 to 300 euros due to its unusual green color. In the end, Liza Kielon even paid 330 euros.

Wendela Horz dated a 750 white gold bracelet with 0.5 carats of diamonds to the 1960s. The expert estimated the value at 2700 to 2800 euros due to high gold prices. Instead of the desired 2,500 euros, Julian Schmitz-Avila finally paid 2700 euros for the jewelry.

The seller, Edwin from Solingen, brought along a special book that was supposed to show Queen Elizabeth's signature. Unfortunately, the signature was only printed. Instead of the desired 800 euros, Markus Wildhagen ended up paying 140 euros. Kümmel had estimated the value at between 100 and 200 euros.