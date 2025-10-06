Aurélien Fontenoy hops up the 300-metre-high Eiffel Tower in Paris on his bike - in 12 minutes and 30 seconds. That is a world record. Now the 35-year-old is planning to climb the world's tallest building.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aurélien Fontenoy has broken a world record in the cycling steeplechase discipline. He climbed the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

The 35-year-old Frenchman spent four years preparing for his spectacular feat.

Now Fontenoy wants to jump even higher - his ultimate goal is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, currently the tallest building in the world at 828 meters. Show more

Aurélien Fontenoy is the new world record holder for a unique sport: the French extreme athlete jumped up the 300-metre-high Eiffel Tower in Paris on his bike in 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Fontenoy broke the previous world record of his compatriot Hugues Richard, who took 19 minutes and four seconds to cover the same distance in 2002.

More than one million followers on TikTok

What was once just a vague idea has increasingly developed into a concrete project over the past four years, according to Aurélien Fontenoy. The 35-year-old retired from mountain bike racing five years ago because he felt like taking on new challenges.

Since then, he has regularly shared videos on social media showing him tackling more or less crazy sporting activities.

Fans love what Fontenoy does: he has 366,000 followers on his Instagram account and over a million people follow him on TikTok.

Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai as a big goal

"My plan is to climb the tallest towers on my bike," said Aurélien Fontenoy in an interview with CNN after his successful "world record ride" up the Eiffel Tower

He continued: "I am in contact with the people responsible for other towers around the world. My big goal is to climb the Burj Khalia."

This skyscraper is located in Dubai and has been the tallest building in the world since 2008 at a height of 828 meters.

