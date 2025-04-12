Nina Richter (Cornelia Gröschel) and Daniel Bernasconi (Artjom Gilz) indulge in passion in the movie "Verhängnisvolle Leidenschaft - Sylt". Picture: ZDF und Andrea Hansen

It's supposed to be about more than just bare skin: "Tatort" star Cornelia Gröschel strips down in the new "Herzkino" film. She tells us in an interview how the role has affected her own body image.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eroticism is more than naked skin. Eroticism can be classy, a quiet promise of self-realization: This is shown in the new "Herzkino" film "Verhängnisvolle Leidenschaft - Sylt" (Sunday, April 13, 8.15 p.m., ZDF) with Cornelia Gröschel in the leading role of Nina.

She has been playing her way into viewers' hearts as "Tatort" detective Leonie Winkler since 2019. For the Dresden-born actress, this is the first film in which she has let her hair down.

In this interview, the 37-year-old actress reveals why she resisted nude scenes for so long and what was particularly important during filming.

The film, which is primarily about the sensuality and self-love of a woman in the midst of life, is already making waves in the ZDF Mediathek . Anyone who thinks that the makers focused on pure sex is mistaken. Show more

Cornelia Gröschel, what can people expect from "Verhängnisvolle Leidenschaft - Sylt": "Fifty Shades of Grey - Light" or "Rosamunde Pilcher" for the more advanced?

Actually, neither, because "Shades" builds the dynamic between the two protagonists more on a very specific power imbalance. That's not the case in our movie. "Advanced Rosamunde Pilcher" doesn't really apply either, because it's about my character Nina feeling seen by this strange man. She is very touched by him on a personal level. The eroticism is not so much in the foreground, but the deeper meaning behind the affair.

And this despite the fact that the movie shows erotic scenes, including nudity - eroticism in front of the camera, which has been missing from her wide-ranging portfolio as an actress.

The aspect of acting, undressing in front of the camera, was too personal for me until then. When I got the request last year, a window opened inside me and I felt ready for this role. So I followed this feeling and embarked on this journey.

What changed your attitude?

When the request came, I simply felt very comfortable in my own skin and I was attracted to a new kind of professional challenge. I asked myself the question: 'Am I really ready to commit my whole body to this project on this erotic level?

The result shows: Yes, you were ready ... without any inhibitions?

We had an intimacy coordinator on set, which gave the whole thing a very safe framework that I felt comfortable with. Everything was agreed in advance with the director, my film partner, my coordinator and my camerawoman, and we shot in a so-called closed set without any other team members. There was only the camerawoman to capture everything, but it still took me a bit of effort to get undressed.

Did you finally take the plunge into the deep end?

I knew beforehand what to expect. Nevertheless, it was important not to approach the whole thing too cerebrally. In my many years as an actress, I've found a way to deal with supposedly embarrassing scenes. When it comes to playing something that would make me feel uncomfortable in real life, my motto is: close my eyes and go for it, go for it, go for it. If I don't give one hundred percent, the audience will see that.

How decisive was the fact that it was an intimacy coordinator and a camerawoman?

If there had been a cameraman on set, it might have made a difference. From woman to woman, a quick level of trust is possible. A man took over the direction. Ultimately, it was important to all of us as a team that there was a balance. I felt very comfortable with that.

After years, Nina Richter (Cornelia Gröschel) feels free and self-determined again. With Daniel Bernasconi (Artjom Gilz), her passion is also rekindled. Picture: ZDF und Andrea Hansen

Were there any situations that nevertheless triggered feelings of shame in you?

Gröschel: No. When such feelings built up at the beginning of filming, they were overshadowed by determination. Because I wanted to play the role. I wanted it to be sensual.

Friends, relatives, your parents weren't on your mind?

No. On set, private and professional matters don't mix. Besides, I don't know if they even watch the movie, but if they do, I'm of course delighted. But because I've been working as an actress for so long, I'm convinced that my family separates that from the private Cornelia.

You're talking about the private Cornelia: is she as at peace with her body as the character who drops the covers?

The preparation with my costume designer that preceded the shoot was crucial. We found lots of beautiful, summery costumes that made it easy for me to feel attractive. In the scenes in which I was seen bare-chested or in a swimsuit, I didn't have the requirement to present a perfect fitness body - because as a private person, I don't have this requirement of myself either.

What is your secret to feeling comfortable in your body?

The great thing about filming and the preparation was that I automatically had to deal with my body in a new way. I stand in front of the camera as I am and can't hide anything, because the camera sees everything. I have to accept myself and this attitude also has an effect on my personal, physical perception. In terms of the finished film, I hope that one or two women will watch the movie and think 'This is a normal woman who doesn't wear a size 32 dress, and she's sexy, she feels sexy'.

But as a young woman with blonde curls and blue eyes, you are certainly often pigeonholed.

In the early years of my career, this situation was more common on set, because I tended to radiate the opposite of what I was capable of. In my mid-20s, I already had a lot of experience, but I was young and seemed inexperienced at first glance. This often made me feel like I had to prove myself. But it usually only took a few days before everyone on set knew: 'Okay, we don't have to tell her what to do and what not to do. She knows what she's doing'.

Your career began at the tender age of nine with your role in the series "In aller Freundschaft". Looking back, would you do it again?

That's not an easy question, because I benefited enormously from it professionally. In my private life, however, I would advise against putting children in front of the camera at such an early age. For me, acting is and remains a profession for adults. Even if children really want to act, I would advise them to join a youth group in the theater. The processes on set are very stressful, there's not much room for playing around and being considerate - not even of children. I wouldn't expect anyone to do that until they were 16.

Nevertheless, you have remained true to acting ...

When I was young, I was naturally flattered by the many role offers, but I was also convinced for a long time that I was only doing it as a hobby. I started taking elocution lessons in the eleventh grade and actually just wanted to be able to speak High German without dialect. But before I knew it, I was preparing for my audition at drama school with my speech teacher.

Is the mysterious stranger who Nina Richter (Cornelia Gröschel) can't get out of her head behind the message? Picture: ZDF und Andrea Hansen

You seem to have taken a far-reaching decision rather lightly.

At the time, I thought: When I've finished my studies at 23, I can always do something else. In the end, I acted for eleven years before I knew that I really wanted to do this for the rest of my life: In my third year of university, I was on stage in a scene that changed everything. Until then, I didn't know I could be so loud and extroverted. So I really wanted to find out who else I could be.

If acting hadn't worked out professionally, would you be ... today?

Like many girls, I initially dreamed of a career as a dancer (smiles). I soon realized that I didn't have the physical requirements for that. The same goes for dressage. I don't remember any explicit, realistic career aspirations.

And now you are a successful actress: what would have to happen for you to turn down a role offer today?

I take a very close look at psychologically stressful roles. It's not easy to let go of the characters' inner demons or their psychological problems after filming. I can no longer process tragic roles as well as I used to. That's why I always ask myself the question: 'Am I strong enough for this right now?

What is the answer?

I think I'm very stable at the moment. I moved back to Dresden a few years ago. My roots and my family are here.

The fact that you made a name for yourself as a Dresden-born detective in "Tatort" alongside Martin Brambach fits in well.

The role of my inspector really means a lot to me. I am very grateful for this constant in my otherwise rather unsteady professional life. Before "Tatort", I didn't mind not knowing what I would be working on next year. Now I really appreciate the familiarity with the role and my colleagues in front of and behind the camera.

Does Herzkino resort to more erotic films because a certain degree of permissiveness is needed these days to keep viewers interested?

No. I'm not saying it's a must. Playing with fantasy is just as exciting in some places. I like it when I, as a viewer, am challenged a little to imagine things. But of course I also understand those who want more, for whom the imagination is not enough - and who are happy when the eroticism that is part of our lives is shown as authentically as possible in a movie.

As is the case in the new ZDF film?

ZDF Herzkino is not the only pioneer here either. But it is clear that romantic films are allowed to play a little more with eroticism. This obviously reflects the spirit of the times, because the viewing figures in the media library are through the roof: after 30 days, we have more than three million views. In terms of content, "Verhängnisvolle Leidenschaft - Sylt" is about a story taken from everyday life. An everyday life that nobody likes to talk about. I hope that viewers think after watching the movie: This could have happened to me too. It has probably happened to many women. I think it would be nice if many viewers could identify with Nina in some way. With her courage, her curiosity, her self-love ...

So this movie is more for women?

I can't say that. But what I can say is that many men have already seen the movie in the media library. Because the followers I've gained on social media since the premiere are predominantly male.

"You should live everything without giving up" is what the movie says. Is that your motto too?

Out of a thirst for adventure, I would say yes. But when I look at what's happening in the world and in politics at the moment, I would be rather cautious with a sentence like that - even if I think personal development and being aware of your own needs and desires is great. But the moment everyone claims the right to look only at their own needs and no longer at what is happening around them, it becomes dangerous.

The movie ends with a cliffhanger. Is there going to be a sequel?

I don't know anything about a second part yet.

More videos from the department