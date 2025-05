Fabienne Gyr and Olympic rowing champion Mario Gyr have become parents for the first time. Bild: Screenshot Instagram

SRF presenter Fabienne Gyr has become a mother for the first time. Daughter Ella was born on May 2.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF presenter Fabienne Gyr and her husband Mario have had their first child.

Daughter Ella was born on May 2, 2025.

Fabienne announced the happy news on Instgram. Show more

In January, the couple Fabienne and Mario Gyr announced the happy news full of anticipation: "We are overjoyed about the pregnancy and are very much looking forward to the new phase of our lives and that our wish of having our own family will come true."

Now the time has come: Ella was born on May 2, 2025, Fabienne told "Schweizer Illustrierte". The SRF presenter also announced the birth of her baby on Instagram.

Ella apparently shares her birthday with her father: "Just born on daddy's 40th," Fabienne writes with a smiling emoji in an Instagram story.

Gyr wants to return to SRF after her maternity leave

Fabienne Gyr wants to continue her work at SRF Swiss Television after her maternity leave. But first it's time to devote her passion and love to her family. Mario and Fabienne Gyr got married in 2022.