Designer Duran Lantink sent an optically male model with a female breast onto the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week. IMAGO/Bestimage

There was plenty of bare skin on the catwalk of Dutch designer Duran Lantink. In Paris, his models at Fashion Week wore XXL breasts and a bloody male torso as a top.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fashion designer Duran Lantink caused a stir at Fashion Week in Paris with his show in which one model wore a female breast as a top and another a male torso.

The unusual looks sparked discussions on social media. Many asked whether this is still fashionable at all.

In addition to the daring tops, the designer showed revealing cuts that exposed a bare bottom. Show more

His guests were shocked when a male model wore a female breast as a top at the fashion show by Dutch fashion designer Duran Lantink in Paris. "D-cup envy", joked Alex White, fashion director of "Elle" magazine, later on Instagram.

While model Chandler Frye strutted through the show's open-plan office setting with fake breasts - which gave the whole thing an even more absurd touch - his female colleague Mica Argañaraz was dressed in a man's upper body top. Once everything was mixed up.

Viewers and fashionistas at home were unsettled. There was heated discussion on social media. Someone asked whether this could even be considered fashion. "Drag queens wear this under their dresses. Where is the look? Where's the creativity?" posted one user on Instagram, among others.

Many wonder what message the Dutchman is trying to convey. Lantink has not commented on this specifically. He never does.

His trademark is to create something new from something old. The designer does not throw anything away, but conjures up something creative from what already exists. In an interview, Lantink once said: "People call me a designer, a stylist, an artist, an upcycler. I don't care as long as I can do what I want."

Whether his ready-to-wear creations for the fall/winter collection are suitable for everyday wear remains to be seen. But the pieces are certainly creative.

Jeans don't cover the bottom

But the bust top and the man-breast top were not enough. The Blüttel show designed by Lantink went even further.

When viewed from behind, the models' bare bottoms were revealed, with low-slung pants or open-cut jeans giving a clear view.

In addition to a lot of skin, unusual prints and animalistic patterns were also on show. This was also revealed by the name of Lantink's show - "Duranimal" - which made waves on the Internet.

In an interview with "WWD", the designer said of his polarizing collection: "It's about cosplay, it's about playing with bad taste, it's about form. Every season we try to surprise ourselves by transforming an original piece into something we find interesting."

More videos from the department