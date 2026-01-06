The fans of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke were supposed to support him via crowdfunding. Now it's clear: the appeal is fake. Picture: IMAGO/News Licensing

From Oscar nomination to appeal for donations: Fans want to help actor Mickey Rourke pay off rent debts. But now it turns out: the appeal is fake. Nevertheless, a lot of money was collected.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke recently shocked the public with paparazzi photos showing him in a poor state.

As a result, fans wanted to help the 73-year-old pay off his rent debts. They raised 97,000 dollars on a crowdfunding platform within just a few days.

But now it turns out that the appeal was a fake. Show more

Mickey Rourke was once considered a sex symbol and was one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors in the mid-1980s. He played the seducer in the erotic thriller "9 1⁄2 Weeks" and showed his talent in the noir thriller "Angel Heart".

In 2008, he made a highly acclaimed comeback with the fighter drama "The Wrestler" (2008). This performance even earned him an Oscar nomination.

But those days are over. And there is said to be not much left of the money Rourke earned from his appearances as an actor. At least that's what they say.

Rourke: "I would never ask fans for money"

In this unfortunate situation, friends of Mickey Rourke have now apparently stepped up to the plate: The fans of the former movie hero were supposed to help him out via crowdfunding (blue News also reported).

But now Mickey Rourke himself has rejected this appeal for donations, which was intended to prevent an imminent eviction from his bungalow in Los Angeles.

In a video published on Instagram, the 73-year-old explained that he had "nothing to do with it at all". "I don't need anyone's money, I wouldn't do something like that, I have too much pride, it's not my style."

In the video, the ex-boxer appeared agitated, wearing a pink T-shirt and cowboy hat, holding a dog in his arms: "I would never ask strangers or fans for money."

Rourke says he has "a roof over his head"

To date, 97,000 dollars have been raised on the aforementioned crowdfunding platform - allegedly with Rourke's approval. The actor was outraged: he was not familiar with donation platforms such as Gofundme.

"If I didn't have any money, I wouldn't ask for charity," the actor emphasized. He was "embarrassed" by the campaign and said several times that anyone who had already donated should ask for their money back.

The actor said he did not know who had started the appeal, but had his suspicions. He announced that he would clarify the issue with his lawyer.

At the same time, Mickey Rourke tried to calm things down: He had "a roof over his head and food to eat", he was fine. "Like any storm, this too shall pass."

