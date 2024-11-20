Following the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, family and friends in the UK said their goodbyes. Among the mourners were his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, as can be seen in photos from the funeral.

Five weeks after the death of One Direction star Liam Payne in a balcony fall in Argentina, family members and friends in the UK have bid farewell to the singer.

His coffin was brought to the funeral service in a white carriage.

Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson also attended the funeral service in Amersham in southern England on Wednesday. Show more

His coffin was brought to the funeral service in a white carriage, according to the British news agency PA. His partner Kate Cassidy and British-born show host and actor James Corden were also among the mourners.

The funeral service took place in the small town of Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London. Payne was originally from Wolverhampton, near Birmingham in the West Midlands.

Alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash

Payne fell from the balcony of a hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires in mid-October and died. He was only 31 years old. His death caused great sadness among his fans around the world.

Liam Payne was only 31 years old. Archivbild: Keystone

According to Argentinian investigators, the pop star's tragic death was an accident. According to the public prosecutor's office, Payne may have been going through a crisis due to the consumption of drugs and alcohol.

The musician had not reflexively tried to protect himself, the investigators had previously stated. It can therefore be assumed that he was partially or completely unconscious when he fell.

The boyband One Direction has enjoyed several years of international success since its formation on the casting show "The X Factor" in 2010. In 2016, the musicians put the collaboration on ice - there was never a resumption.

