Since Niki Lauda's death in 2019, a bitter dispute has been raging over his fortune worth millions. Now his long-time lawyer has spoken out for the first time - with a serious accusation against his widow: a "posthumous insult of honor".

Since the death of legendary racing driver Niki Lauda in 2019, a bitter inheritance dispute has flared up over his considerable fortune.

Lauda's long-time lawyer and confidant, Haig Asenbauer, has now spoken publicly for the first time about the allegations against Lauda's widow Birgit. In an interview with "Bild", he sharply criticizes the lawsuits that Birgit Lauda has filed against the inheritance regulations.

Asenbauer speaks of a "posthumous insult to honor" that has been going on for almost six years. One year after her husband's death, Birgit Lauda filed a lawsuit against the inheritance and foundation regulations.

These include two luxurious properties, a fleet of cars, vacation trips, school fees and monthly payments in the five-digit range. In total, more than 30 million euros are at stake.

The role of the foundation

The foundation's board, which also includes Asenbauer, feels compelled to correct the allegations circulating about Niki Lauda. It is claimed that Lauda "forgot" or "ignored" his children Mia and Max. Asenbauer clarifies that Lauda had decreed that Mia and Max should receive more of the foundation's assets than other family members.

In the last six years, over 30 million euros have been paid out to Lauda's family, 15 million of which went to Birgit Lauda and her children. Asenbauer emphasizes that only a few foundations in Austria pay out such sums. According to Asenbauer, Birgit Lauda's claim that she has been successful in court is a "fantasy and wishful thinking".

Legal disputes

Birgit Lauda has sued the Lauda Private Foundation for 22 million euros and a subsidiary of the foundation for 8.5 million euros. She considers this to be her compulsory portion and is of the opinion that the payments to date have been insufficient. Both court proceedings have been concluded in the first instance.

The claim for 8.5 million euros was dismissed and Birgit Lauda was ordered to pay the legal costs of 700,000 euros. She has appealed against the judgment. The verdict in the second trial is expected in the coming weeks.

Effects on the family

Asenbauer accuses Birgit Lauda that her claims are ultimately at the expense of her own children. Niki Lauda had stipulated that if a mother filed a claim, the respective children would be charged in order to ensure a balanced distribution of assets between the families.

Birgit Lauda ignores the fact that her claims are economically directed against her own children Max and Mia. In contrast, Marlene, Lukas and Matthias acknowledge the generous provision, while Birgit Lauda is challenging Niki's orders in court.

The lawyer emphasizes that Birgit's actions harm her own children, as every euro she takes from the foundation ultimately goes to Mia and Max.