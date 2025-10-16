Hollywood star Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79. Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa

Diane Keaton died unexpectedly a few days ago at the age of 79. Now her family has announced the cause of death of the actress.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Diane Keaton died unexpectedly on October 11 at the age of 79.

Her family has now confirmed the cause of death for the first time and asked for donations to animal shelters or food banks in her memory.

Keaton was an award-winning actress with a career spanning over 50 years and was known for films such as "The Godfather" and "The Urban Neurotic". Show more

A new film starring her was released just last year, making the news of Diane Keaton's sudden death on October 11 all the more surprising.

The actress died at the age of 79, as a family spokesperson confirmed to "People" magazine - without, however, giving any details. Fans were left baffled, as there was no news of her poor health at the time.

Now, for the first time, the family has revealed the cause of death: Diane Keaton died of pneumonia. Whether she had previously suffered from another illness was not mentioned. The relatives are "very grateful for the many messages of love and support" they have received over the past few days, according to the exclusive statement, which is available to "People" magazine.

The family also pointed out Diane Keaton's social commitment: "She loved her animals and worked tirelessly to help the homeless. Therefore, donations in her memory to a local food bank or animal shelter would be a wonderful and very welcome tribute to her."

Diane Keaton won an Oscar

Diane Keaton worked as an actress for over 50 years and appeared in almost 100 productions during this time. She became known worldwide in 1972 when Francis Ford Coppola cast her as the girlfriend of Al Pacino's Michael Corleone in "The Godfather". In 1978, the Hollywood icon finally won an Oscar for best actress for her role in Woody Allen's classic "The Urban Neurotic". After her death, numerous colleagues expressed their sympathy.

For example, star director Woody Allen wrote in the US online publication "The Free Press": "A few days ago, the world was a place where Diane Keaton existed. Now it's a world where she no longer exists. So it's a bleaker world," Allen writes in the text he penned. "She had a great talent for comedy and drama, but she could also dance and sing with feeling."

The 85-year-old writes about Keaton's taste in fashion: "Her taste in fashion was, of course, a feast for the eyes. She put together garments that defied all logic but always worked."

More videos from the department