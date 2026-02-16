The famous stone formations have partially disappeared. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Where tourists usually walk on black sand, there is now a steep cliff edge. At the famous Reynisfjara beach in South Iceland, strong easterly winds have swept large quantities of sand into the sea - the danger situation is worsening.

Sven Ziegler

At the well-known black sand beach Reynisfjara near Vík í Mýrdal, the coastline has changed significantly in recent days. Strong easterly winds that have been blowing for weeks have shifted enormous amounts of sand towards Dyrhólaey.

A whole section of beach has apparently been eroded. Directly behind the existing warning signs, the terrain now slopes steeply down to the sea, where previously there was a gentle transition into the surf. The water is now washing around areas that were previously dry and stones are rolling in where there used to be fine sand.

Local landowners speak of an unusual extent of erosion. Sand movements along the south coast are nothing new, but such a drastic change within a short space of time has never been experienced before.

The current weather conditions are considered a decisive factor. The persistent easterly wind carries sand away, but does not bring any new sand, as the offshore rock formation of Reynisfjall acts as a natural barrier. Only a longer-lasting westerly wind could transport material back to the beach and replenish the profile.

Highly frequented tourist attraction

Reynisfjara is one of Iceland's most visited natural attractions and is also one of the country's most dangerous beaches. People are repeatedly surprised by so-called sneaker waves, which can roll in suddenly and with great force and pull people into the sea.

Several fatal accidents in recent years have led to extensive warning signs and signal lights being installed. The risk situation is likely to be further exacerbated by the newly created edge and the changed topography.

Certain areas, including the Hálsanefshellir cave, are almost impossible to access safely under the current conditions. The authorities are therefore urgently warning against visiting the coast - and against daring tourists who want to take photos of the eroded coast.