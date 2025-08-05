Pop star Katy Perry looked after a young fan who collapsed on stage during a concert. As several videos on the X platform show, several members of the audience were on stage with the 40-year-old singer. One teenager seemed a little dazed when Perry said to her: "You can do it, let's take a deep breath."
When the young woman staggered and collapsed, the singer knelt down on the floor and held her head until helpers came on stage. Afterwards, Perry remained on the floor by the teenager's side and gave her a drink from a water bottle. Another clip shared on X shows Perry later shouting to her fans that the girl was fine.
According to an X post, the incident took place on Sunday at Katy Perry's concert in the US city of Detroit. The "Teenage Dream" singer is currently on her "Lifetimes" world tour.