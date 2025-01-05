This property in Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico served as the series home of Walter White in "Breaking Bad". breakingbad.fandom.com

Joanne Quintana lives in Walter White's house - or rather vice versa. Because fans of the cult series "Breaking Bad" have been besieging her property for years, she now wants to sell it for four million US dollars.

The property is up for sale for four million US dollars.

The resident can no longer stand the fact that so many fans have been besieging her home for years. Show more

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary family home in Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico. But fans of "Breaking Bad" know: This property is something very special. In the iconic series, it served as the home of Walter White - played by Bryan Cranston (68) - his wife Skyler and their son Walt Jr.

The series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, comprises five seasons. "Breaking Bad" has hit the international scene and has long since achieved cult status. Fans have been making pilgrimages to the house they know so well for years, wanting to take photos, splash around in the legendary pool behind the building or even throw pizzas on the roof, as Walter White once did in one scene.

For the owners of the house, this has long since ceased to be fun. The current resident, Joanne Quintana, has finally had enough. She told local radio station KOB 4 that she wants to get rid of the property. The house is up for sale for four million US dollars. The sale value set is well above the median price of 400,000 US dollars in the area, according to US media reports.

"I hope they do it the way the fans want it. They want a B&B, they want a museum, they want access to it," Quintana said in the KOB 4 interview. For years, people would turn up with suitcases because they had been misled into thinking they had rented the house as a place to stay.

Once, a package for Walter White turned up at the door in the middle of the night

Initially, the family would have taken photos with the fans who turned up outside their house. But when the doorbell suddenly rang at 4.30 a.m. one night, a parcel addressed to Walter White was left on the doorstep and they had to call the bomb disposal unit, it was clear: "That's it, we're done." And the family erected a fence.

On average, 300 cars a day would turn up outside their home, Quintana says. The tolerable level has been exceeded, even though she grew up in this house. "This has been our family home since 1973, so for almost 52 years. We're just taking our memories with us," Quintana tells KOB 4 with determination.

It's "time to move on"

When Quintana's parents accepted the "Breaking Bad" contract in 2006, they had no idea what a hit the series would become and what it would mean for them.

"You only get to do this once in a lifetime. You get to know the actors and actresses," Quintana tells the broadcaster enthusiastically. Her mother also baked biscuits for the team. She remembers: "Bryan Cranston couldn't eat a single cookie." This was because in the show he played a man with cancer who was losing weight. It was only on the last day of filming that he was finally able to taste it.

The joys of filming eventually turned into a huge annoyance. Quintana no longer wants to put up with the fact that fans have been besieging her house for years. For her, it is "time to move on". The homeowner remarks angrily: "We're done. There's no reason to fight anymore."

