The fans of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke are currently helping him with crowdfunding. Picture: IMAGO/News Licensing

Mickey Rourke is in danger of losing his house due to debts. Fans want to prevent this - and are supporting the actor with crowdfunding. Within just a few days, 97,000 US dollars had already been raised.

Bruno Bötschi

Mickey Rourke was once considered a sex symbol and was one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors in the mid-1980s. He played the seducer in the erotic thriller "9 1⁄2 Weeks" and showed his talent in the noir thriller "Angel Heart".

In 2008, he made a highly acclaimed comeback with the fighter drama "The Wrestler" (2008). This performance even earned him an Oscar nomination.

But those days are over. And they have been for a long time. And all the money Rourke earned from his appearances as an actor seems to have been spent.

The last payment date passed in mid-December 2025

Now, to make matters worse, Mickey Rourke could also lose his house in Los Angeles. He is said to have accumulated rent debts of 60,000 dollars. According to media reports, the last payment deadline passed in mid-December 2025.

The actor allegedly has to pay 7,000 dollars a month in rent for the bungalow in the Beverly Grove district. Eviction seems imminent.

Successful crowdfunding for Mickey Rourke: 97,000 dollars had already been raised by 9 a.m. today, Tuesday morning. Picture: Screenshot gofundme.com

In this unfortunate situation, friends of Mickey Rourke have now stepped up to the plate: The fans of the former movie hero are to lend him a helping hand.

Rourke's friends therefore set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page a few days ago. "Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction" is the title of the appeal.

97,000 dollars have already been raised

After only just under 1,500 of the targeted 100,000 dollars had been raised by last Sunday evening, everything seems to be turning out all right:

By 9 o'clock this Tuesday morning, 97,000 dollars had already been raised.

Mickey Rourke seems to be in dire need of the money. A paparazzi photo was recently published showing him collecting delivery bags of food on his doorstep. The actor makes a pretty desolate impression.

