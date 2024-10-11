Lola Weippert is enjoying her vacation in Brazil - but her followers don't think it's all good. picture alliance/ABBfoto

Lola Weippert actually just wanted to get tips from her Instagram followers for a trip to Brazil. But not all fans liked the RTL presenter's vacation greetings.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lola Weippert shared her excitement about an adventure trip to Brazil on Instagram and asked her followers for travel tips for São Paulo.

Among the many recommendations, some followers criticized her frequent air travel and carbon footprint .

Weippert's trip is also for professional reasons, as she is accompanying a winner to the "Tomorrowland Brasil" festival, where she has won a DJ slot. Show more

"I'm in Brazil. A week's adventure!" Lola Weippert is happy to say on her Instagram channel. On Thursday, the "Temptation Island" presenter posted numerous snapshots from the megacity of São Paulo and asked: "Do you have any tips on what we definitely shouldn't miss?"

Many of her 716,000 followers responded to the 28-year-old's call and shared their recommendations for a successful vacation in the comments section.

"How much do you want to fly?"

However, there were also a few critical voices among the numerous Brazil tips. "How much do you want to fly? Lola: Yes," said one annoyed user, referring to Weippert's frequent air travel. "As likeable as I find her, I think it's now really annoying how often she travels halfway around the world." Another fan had a similar opinion. "I like you, but your carbon footprint is a disaster at best," he chided Weippert.

However, her trip to Brazil does not appear to be exclusively of a private nature. "Tomorrow I'm going to 'Tomorrowland Brasil' to accompany my winner, who won a DJ slot at the festival on our morning show," explains the radio presenter. She is looking forward to "a wild time" at the festival. Weippert has not yet responded to the critical comments about her travel behavior.

More from the Entertainment section