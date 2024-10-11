"I'm in Brazil. A week's adventure!" Lola Weippert is happy to say on her Instagram channel. On Thursday, the "Temptation Island" presenter posted numerous snapshots from the megacity of São Paulo and asked: "Do you have any tips on what we definitely shouldn't miss?"
Many of her 716,000 followers responded to the 28-year-old's call and shared their recommendations for a successful vacation in the comments section.
"How much do you want to fly?"
However, there were also a few critical voices among the numerous Brazil tips. "How much do you want to fly? Lola: Yes," said one annoyed user, referring to Weippert's frequent air travel. "As likeable as I find her, I think it's now really annoying how often she travels halfway around the world." Another fan had a similar opinion. "I like you, but yourcarbon footprint is a disaster at best," he chided Weippert.
However, her trip to Brazil does not appear to be exclusively of a private nature. "Tomorrow I'm going to 'Tomorrowland Brasil' to accompany my winner, who won a DJ slot at the festival on our morning show," explains the radio presenter. She is looking forward to "a wild time" at the festival. Weippert has not yet responded to the critical comments about her travel behavior.