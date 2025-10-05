Go Nagai is considered the most influential manga artist in the world. Fans travel hundreds of kilometers to see him - and even sleep on the street. The manga legend talks to blue about the younger generation - and how AI is changing his art.

Paolo Beretta

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona, a Japanese cultural festival, attracted almost 19,000 visitors - more than ever before.

The star guest is Japanese manga artist Go Nagai . In an interview with blue News, he talks about the young generation, artificial intelligence and the power of his imagination.

In the interview, Go Nagai reveals that he was inspired by the castles of Bellinzona - perhaps they will soon appear in one of his next mangas. Show more

Go Nagai is described as the "most influential mangaka of his time". "He created a universe of characters that shaped entire generations." In manga forums, he has also been described simply as the GOAT of the manga scene - the greatest of all time.

Go Nagai is a superstar and creator of the most famous manga characters: UFO Robot Grendizer, Mazinger Z and Goldorak. With these characters, the now 80-year-old artist has written pop culture history.

Now this superstar has visited Switzerland for the first time. As guest of honour at the Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona - a festival that has been celebrating Japanese culture, art and tradition since 2012 - he caused a stir among anime and manga fans. blue News met the Japanese artist there for a chat - and witnessed the hype among his fans, as you can see in the video.

More videos from the department