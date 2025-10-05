Go Nagai is considered the most influential manga artist in the world. Fans travel hundreds of kilometers to see him - and even sleep on the street. The manga legend talks to blue about the younger generation - and how AI is changing his art.
- The Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona, a Japanese cultural festival, attracted almost 19,000 visitors - more than ever before.
- The star guest is Japanese manga artist Go Nagai. In an interview with blue News, he talks about the young generation, artificial intelligence and the power of his imagination.
- In the interview, Go Nagai reveals that he was inspired by the castles of Bellinzona - perhaps they will soon appear in one of his next mangas.
Go Nagai is described as the "most influential mangaka of his time". "He created a universe of characters that shaped entire generations." In manga forums, he has also been described simply as the GOAT of the manga scene - the greatest of all time.
Go Nagai is a superstar and creator of the most famous manga characters: UFO Robot Grendizer, Mazinger Z and Goldorak. With these characters, the now 80-year-old artist has written pop culture history.
Now this superstar has visited Switzerland for the first time. As guest of honour at the Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona - a festival that has been celebrating Japanese culture, art and tradition since 2012 - he caused a stir among anime and manga fans. blue News met the Japanese artist there for a chat - and witnessed the hype among his fans, as you can see in the video.
