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SRF "Meteo" Farewell without tears - Sabine Balmer leaves after 22 years

Carlotta Henggeler

14.4.2026

Cold, wet and gray: yesterday, the weather was not at its best for the farewell after 22 years at "Meteo". "It's getting chilly around my heart too," said "Meteo" boss Bucheli and presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a kaleidoscope as a farewell gift.

14.04.2026, 10:13

The geography graduate and "Meteo" presenter Sabine Balmer was loyal to SRF for 22 years. She spent 10 of those years on SRF's famous weather roof - in sunshine, wind or rain.

The weather was nasty, cold, wet and gray when she said goodbye yesterday evening.

"It's getting chilly around my heart too," said SRF Meteo boss Thomas Bucheli as he said goodbye and presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a kaleidoscope. The latter so that she can observe special sky formations in future, which she sometimes missed on the SRF roof.

Sabine Balmer was beaming at her emotional farewell - but it was a farewell without tears. Sabine Balmer had worked as a meteorologist at SRF since 2004 and produced her own forecasts.

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