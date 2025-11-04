RTL throws farmer Armin out of the popular cult couple show. The farmer and the broadcaster argue about why. RTL/Bauer sucht Frau

Farmer Armin from near Heilbronn is making serious accusations against RTL after he was excluded from the new season of "Bauer sucht Frau" shortly before it was due to start.

He criticizes, among other things, that RTL wanted to make him look "stupid" and that he was deprived of control over his own farm.

RTL rejects the accusations and explains that there were no female candidates with a serious interest in Armin. Show more

The exclusion of farmer Armin from the popular RTL show "Bauer sucht Frau" caused a stir shortly before the start of the new season. Armin from the German state of Baden-Württemberg spoke to the portal "echo24.de" about the reasons for his departure and sharply criticized RTL.

Farmer Armin, who wanted to find love on the show, was one of three candidates who did not make it through to the final season. RTL explained that since the show began in 2005, it has been common practice to present more candidates than are ultimately broadcast.

The reasons for this are manifold and could be of a technical or personal nature.

According to Armin, the long filming sessions were not a problem, although he complained about the time wasted setting flowers and filming the Scottish Highland cattle. However, he criticized RTL for trying to portray him as "stupid" and making him feel like he had no say on his own farm.

RTL rejects accusations - what was going on?

Armin went on to explain that RTL had told him that there were 28 interested female candidates, ten of whom would have been eligible. However, none of the women would have had time if the filming was to take place. This account seems questionable to him.

A spokeswoman for RTL contradicted Armin's statements and emphasized that there had been no serious letters from women who were genuinely interested. Armin had also been informed of this. Despite the differences, it remains unclear what exactly led to Armin's exclusion.

