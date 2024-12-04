Nine-year-old Jackson Laux has landed a major influencer deal: John Deere introduces the farmer boy, who went viral with his tractor videos, as Chief Tractor Kid. Instagram/justajacksonthing

John Deere teams up with a nine-year-old boy: Jackson Laux from Illinois really took off online as a tractor influencer and is now being appointed Chief Tractor Kid by the agricultural company.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jackson Laux (9) from Illinois inspires over 400,000 followers on Instagram with videos about tractors and life as a farmer.

His passion for heavy machinery and farming has made him a social media sensation.

Laux has now landed a major influencer deal: John Deere has hired him as Chief Tractor Kid.

The youngster is to create content for the company's social media channels to get younger target groups interested in agriculture. Show more

"I like it when my lawn is mowed, weeds are pulled, the landscape is nicely landscaped and I have a good tractor." These words come from the mouth of a nine-year-old.

Jackson Laux comes from Moline in the US state of Illinois and inspires his fan base with videos about tractors and country life.

Under the name "justajacksonthing", his mother Jessica regularly posts for the boy famer. Laux now has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and has become a real social media sensation.

In the boy's clips, you can always see how much he loves the vehicles from John Deere, a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. The company has therefore unceremoniously appointed the nine-year-old as Chief Tractor Kid.

In a YouTube video, John Deere introduces what is probably its youngest employee. In the clip, Laux credits himself with "the knowledge of a 68-year-old, but the body of a nine-year-old".

"He is wise far beyond his years and brings a fresh perspective to an industry that has been around since the beginning of time," Jennifer Hartmann, Global Director for Strategic Public Relations and Social Media, is quoted as saying in a statement from John Deere.

The plan is for Laux to work with Chief Tractor Officer Rex Curtiss to create content for the company's social media channels and, according to Hartmann, "bring agriculture to a new generation in entertaining, unique formats". The aim is to capture the real everyday life of a farmer.

"Farm kids are simply built differently"

Laux comes from a fifth-generation farming family. He first conquered the internet in November 2023 when his cousin posted a video of him on TikTok responding to a comment: "Farm kids are just built differently."

Since then, he has reached countless people with his videos about the fascination of farming and heavy machinery. As John Deere writes, it's not often that a nine-year-old talks so enthusiastically about this lifestyle.

Laux likes to mention the "good old days". The little social media star has also chatted about farm life with US country singer Luke Bryan (48). He was invited to an event by the Country Music Association.

His enthusiasm for farming is infectious and his followers love Laux's fresh content, which adds variety to their feed. The nine-year-old likes helping his grandpa on the farm. What does he like best about country life? "It's quiet. (...) All you hear is birdsong and tractors (...)."

More videos from the department