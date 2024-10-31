Konny from Lower Saxony with farm lady Doris. RTL

A stroke of fate changed farmer Konny's life: years ago, he lost his first wife to cancer. Today he lives alone on his farm and hopes to finally find love again on "Bauer sucht Frau".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farmer Konny (61) hopes to find new love in the new season of "Bauer sucht Frau" after losing his first wife to cancer.

After the early death of his partner, Konny now lives alone on a farm with around 135 animals and three hectares of land that they had built up together.

In the show, he shares that his future partner should accept both him and his animal roommates. Show more

On "Farmer Seeks Wife", farmers hope to find the love of their life. And some of them have succeeded.

In the current season, farmer Konny (61) is now also trying his luck. On his farm, where he still lives alone, he looks after around 135 animals and cultivates three hectares of land. But that wasn't always his everyday life.

Konny tells us that he once lived on the farm with his wife. She supported him in his dream of owning his own farm: "I wanted to build a new one, but that wasn't approved in our housing estate. So I thought to myself: then I'll just buy a remaining farm. That's what we did," recalls the 61-year-old today.

Konny's first wife died of cancer

Konny suffered a stroke of fate, as he recounts in the matchmaking show.

In an interview with farmer reporter Ralf Herrmann, he revealed that his private happiness with his first wife ended tragically. Shortly after buying the farm that the couple had built up together, his wife received the devastating diagnosis of cancer.

Konny recalls this difficult time with emotional words: "My first wife passed away. She had cancer." Even 14 years after her death, the farmer's grief is still palpable.

The loss of his wife still has a deep impact on farmer Konny's life today. Farmer Konny still remembers the last evening he spent with her in hospital. "She spent a day in hospital. I was supposed to spend the night there too ... and she died that same night," he reports emotionally. Particularly moving: "She practically died in my arms."

This painful experience left a heavy mark on Konny. As a bricklayer and farmer, he and his wife had fulfilled their dream of owning their own farm, but the early death of his partner left him alone. Today he lives together with his peacocks, horses and other animals on three hectares of land and hopes to find a new love on "Bauer sucht Frau". He hopes that the woman at his side will not only be able to take him to her heart, but also his animal family members.

