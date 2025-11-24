Compliment faux pas on "Bauer sucht Frau" "I can't see through them": Michaela shows off her glasses. Farmer Thomas is only moderately enthusiastic. Image: RTL Farmer Thomas wears glasses himself, but prefers women without. Image: RTL The 39-year-old talks to his mother about his favorite. Image: RTL The moment of decision: Sandra (left) or Michaela? Who gets to stay with farmer Thomas? Image: RTL Thomas wants to get to know the 35-year-old soldier better. Image: RTL/Stefan Gregorowius Compliment faux pas on "Bauer sucht Frau" "I can't see through them": Michaela shows off her glasses. Farmer Thomas is only moderately enthusiastic. Image: RTL Farmer Thomas wears glasses himself, but prefers women without. Image: RTL The 39-year-old talks to his mother about his favorite. Image: RTL The moment of decision: Sandra (left) or Michaela? Who gets to stay with farmer Thomas? Image: RTL Thomas wants to get to know the 35-year-old soldier better. Image: RTL/Stefan Gregorowius

"I find women without glasses more likeable": Farmer Thomas talks his head off with the lady of the farm. Will that go down well?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farmer Thomas opts for soldier Michaela on "Bauer sucht Frau" and sends nurse Sandra home.

A thoughtless compliment about women who wear glasses leaves Thomas in need of an explanation - especially when Michaela confesses that she wears glasses herself.

Despite the embarrassing moment, Thomas reaffirms his feelings and is open to a relationship with Michaela. Show more

In the German Ore Mountains, farmer Thomas has to make a decision: Does he want to get to know the self-confident soldier Michaela (35) better or is the reserved nurse Sandra (33) more on his wavelength?

In the current episode of "Bauer sucht Frau", the 39-year-old seeks his mother's advice and confesses: "I already have a favorite! I'm already tingling, she's a great woman and my heart is starting to pound."

Mother Barbara explains that she thinks both women are "great" and leaves the decision up to Thomas. The main thing is that he is no longer alone: "I would finally have the daughter-in-law and grandchildren I've wanted for so long!" says the hopeful mother.

The farmer tells his ladies on the farm what he has decided: "I listened to my heart and my gut feeling and came to the conclusion that I would love to spend the next few days with Michaela," he says. The soldier squeals with joy at these words and hugs Thomas tightly. Sandra has to pack her bags. The single mother of two says she is "relieved on the one hand, but disappointed on the other" because: "We didn't really have time to get to know each other."

Glasses-wearing farmer: "Glasses make some women older"

Without Sandra, the singles quickly get to know each other: Thomas demonstrates house-husband qualities, helping Michaela chop vegetables - an absolute rarity, as the 39-year-old admits: "I've often eaten macaroni for ten days in a row." Michaela enthuses: "With Thomas, it feels like we're an old married couple - that's a lot of trust." The farmer, on the other hand, can't get enough of the hands-on farm lady, who chops wood herself with an axe: "I'm totally fascinated by how she does it all," he says.

But then Michaela catches him on the wrong foot: "I have a confession to make," she says, "I've been wearing glasses for a few days now."

The reason for her secrecy: Thomas, who needs glasses himself, would rather date a woman without glasses. His reaction to Michaela's information is one of embarrassment: "I was a bit shocked at first, because I find women without glasses more likeable than with glasses," he says and claims: "Glasses make some women look older."

Should that be it for Michaela? It would be the first time that glasses became the reason for a break-up before the relationship had even really started. But luckily the farmer isn't that superficial after all. Thomas says to Michaela: "I respect it, it's just part of your life and that's that!" In the interview, he even goes one step further and reveals how much his heart already beats for the 35-year-old: "I don't care at all whether she wears glasses, because I have a crush on her," the farmer confirms.

