The charity organization of King Charles III is being sued by an English designer. Tommy Forbes/Bango Studios/PA Media/dpa

A London fashion designer is suing a charity organization of King Charles III for around 6.2 million francs in damages. She says the last-minute cancellation of a planned collaboration caused her massive financial losses.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you British designer Amanda Navaian is suing the King Charles III Charitable Fund and the aid organization FareShare for around six million pounds in damages.

She accuses the organizations of canceling a planned fundraising campaign against food waste in 2024 at short notice, although the cooperation had previously been verbally agreed.

According to Navaian, the cancellation led to the economic collapse of her sustainable handbag company and caused her considerable financial and personal damage. Show more

British designer Amanda Navaian (43) is suing one of King Charles III's charities for six million pounds (around 6.2 million Swiss francs) in damages.

According to several British media, including the "Daily Mail" and the "Telegraph", the lawsuit is directed against the King Charles III Charitable Fund and the aid organization FareShare.

Navaian accuses the organizations of having unexpectedly cancelled a planned joint fundraising campaign. As a result, her company Marici London, which produces sustainable handbags, "fell apart".

The dispute dates back to 2024. According to the Telegraph report, Navaian wanted to take part in the King's Coronation Food Project to combat food waste. A gala dinner and a curated T-shirt collection were planned to raise funds.

According to reports, the stylist of Princess Beatrice, a niece of King Charles, was also supposed to take part in the project.

Withdrawn from the project without explanation

According to Navaian, the collaboration was verbally agreed during a Zoom meeting with two project managers. However, in July of the same year, the King Charles III Charitable Fund unexpectedly ended the collaboration and withdrew its support for the King's Coronation Food Project.

The designer says that the last-minute rejection ruined her business and put her under a lot of psychological strain. According to the Telegraph, she told the court that there was no valid reason for canceling the planned gala dinner. Shortly afterwards, her entire business model collapsed.

According to Navaian, her company could have achieved a turnover of more than one million pounds in the launch week of the project. Instead, the cancellation meant that she was unable to work for a long time and suffered considerable financial losses.

