Where did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? When did the athlete ask the pop star to marry him? The NFL player's father is now spilling some details.

It was a garden in the town of Lee's Summit in the US state of Missouri where NFL player Travis Kelce (35) asked pop superstar Taylor Swift (35) to marry him. This is one of the details that the professional footballer's father, Ed Kelce, revealed about his son's marriage proposal in a TV interview. A few hours earlier, the couple had revealed to fans in a joint Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your PE teacher are getting married." In a series of photos, Swift and Kelce can be seen in a flower-filled garden.

In an interview with US broadcaster "News 5 Cleveland", the singer's future father-in-law went on to say that his son had asked Swift to marry him almost two weeks ago. Travis had actually wanted to wait until this week to prepare for something bigger, the father revealed. But he had repeatedly told his son that any place was special as long as he got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend.

Parents were initiated immediately afterwards

Travis and Taylor were reportedly on their way to dinner together when the NFL player persuaded the singer to have a glass of wine in the picturesque garden beforehand. After the "beautiful" engagement, the two immediately told their fathers and mothers via FaceTime, said Ed Kelce. The two were completely crazy about each other and it was "great" to see them together. However, the father did not say anything about a possible wedding date.

Swift and Kelce's relationship began in the summer of 2023 and quickly became public. They made numerous appearances together and professed their love, for example at concerts on Swift's "Eras Tour" or at games of the North American football league NFL. It will be the first marriage for both of them.