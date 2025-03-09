Chef Steffen Henssler is no longer in contact with his father Werner. imago images/Eventpress

The conflict between Steffen Henssler and his father Werner continues to escalate. The son has withdrawn from the joint restaurant, leading to sharp reactions from the father.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steffen Henssler is withdrawing from the joint restaurant Henssler Henssler and is planning to change his name to avoid confusion with his father.

Father Werner reacts with harsh words, describing himself as the "real Henssler" and emphasizing that the restaurant is even more successful after his son's departure.

The two have broken off contact with each other. Show more

The dispute between TV chef Steffen Henssler (52) and his father Werner (73), one of Hamburg's best-known restaurateurs, has reached a new level. A few days ago, Steffen Henssler announced his withdrawal from their joint restaurant Henssler Henssler, which he describes on his website as the "mother ship and the beginning of everything".

The father and son team founded the restaurant together in 2001. The restaurant, which specializes in sushi and sashimi, is now known beyond Hamburg's borders.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, Steffen Henssler is now planning to change the name of the restaurant to avoid confusion with his father.

On the right in the picture: Werner Henssler, the father of TV chef Steffen Henssler. IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

This decision has led to strong reactions from dad Werner, after he initially appeared quite relaxed in the "Hamburger Abendblatt" newspaper. There, the restaurateur emphasized that he was taking the matter "with humor" and that his son had "already been retired from the operational business for eight years".

Werner Henssler: "We have grown apart"

But now everything looks different - and in an interview with Bild, Werner Henssler takes a much harsher tone. "My sons Rocky, Toni and I are the face of the restaurant. We do all the work. My name is also Henssler. I'm the real Henssler, so to speak," the 73-year-old told Bild.

Werner Henssler goes on to explain that the restaurant's performance has "even improved" since his son left. He has been the sole shareholder of the restaurant since the end of 2024.

He has broken off contact with Steffen. "We've grown apart. I still have my son's number, but I don't call him," says Werner Henssler.

This development is another low point in the relationship between the two, which has been simmering for a long time. A few months ago, rumors about Steffen Henssler's financial difficulties also made the rounds.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department