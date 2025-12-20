Einsiedeln Monastery - Church of Confession The confession church at Einsiedeln Abbey. If it becomes clear during a confession that there is a larger issue at stake, the person is encouraged to make a separate appointment. Image: blue News The confession church is open for three hours every day. During this time, people can make their confession. In a "normal" hour, Father Thomas listens to five to ten confessions. Image: blue News This is what confessionals look like from the inside. Each person decides for themselves whether they want to make an open - i.e. not anonymous - confession... Image: blue News ...or an anonymous one. Image: blue News Father Thomas (41) came to Einsiedeln Monastery at the age of 21. He describes the monastery as the "confession center in Switzerland". Image: blue News The baroque Einsiedeln monastery was built in 1704. Brother Caspar Moosbrugger was commissioned with the planning. Image: blue News Einsiedeln Monastery - Church of Confession The confession church at Einsiedeln Abbey. If it becomes clear during a confession that there is a larger issue at stake, the person is encouraged to make a separate appointment. Image: blue News The confession church is open for three hours every day. During this time, people can make their confession. In a "normal" hour, Father Thomas listens to five to ten confessions. Image: blue News This is what confessionals look like from the inside. Each person decides for themselves whether they want to make an open - i.e. not anonymous - confession... Image: blue News ...or an anonymous one. Image: blue News Father Thomas (41) came to Einsiedeln Monastery at the age of 21. He describes the monastery as the "confession center in Switzerland". Image: blue News The baroque Einsiedeln monastery was built in 1704. Brother Caspar Moosbrugger was commissioned with the planning. Image: blue News

Who actually goes to confession these days - and for what purpose? And what is it like to constantly listen to other people's sins? A conversation with Father Thomas from Einsiedeln Abbey about confession in this day and age.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people still go to confession at Einsiedeln Monastery.

Father Thomas has been at home in Einsiedeln Monastery for over 20 years. He has been hearing confessions for 13 years.

But who still confesses today - and what is confessed?

Father Thomas explains in an interview. Show more

Father Thomas, what was the last confession you made?

(laughs) That remains for me.

Why this reticence?

A confrere once said: "Confession is like open heart surgery." It's something intimate. It also has to do with disappointment in yourself. You would like to lead a perfect life, but you just don't manage it. But I can tell you this: They are not insanely big things. They are everyday situations in which I have not reacted well and want to apologize. For example, an unjust word as an expression of impatience.

Where and to whom do you make a confession?

I go to confession at our monastery in Einsiedeln, always to the same confessor. This has the advantage that he knows me well by now and is able to classify the things I say and give me appropriate advice.

How often do you go to confession?

I try to go to confession every month. It's important to me that, as a priest who also hears confessions from others, I know what it feels like. When you realize yourself that you are not perfect, you can better understand people who would like to lead a better life but can't do it with the best will in the world. I can empathize better that way. It certainly gives me greater compassion and understanding.

But once a month is often. Isn't it enough to go to confession once a year?

Everyone can decide for themselves. But once a year is certainly good.

About the person blue News Father Thomas (41) has lived in Einsiedeln Abbey since he joined around 20 years ago. He has been hearing confessions for 13 years. He teaches at the monastery grammar school and is also a school chaplain.

On the Einsiedeln monastery website, you can read that many people still come to confession. They often have to wait their turn. I wasn't even aware that so many people still go to confession today.

We are certainly one of the confession centers in Switzerland. Many believers come to us because they can't find a priest in their area to whom they can turn. Others say: "I don't want to go to a priest who sees me every Sunday in church or on the street." They consciously seek out a place where they are certain: I will never meet this person again afterwards. In addition, many parishes do not offer regular confession times. This means that you have to pick up the phone or write an email and ask if you can come by. That is too high a threshold for many people.

How many confessions do you hear every day?

We offer three confession hours a day. In a normal hour, I hear confessions from five to ten people. An additional priest is scheduled as a "backup" for each hour so that we can quickly call in support if there is a large rush.

What is a priest? A monastic community consists of various monks. The monks may have studied theology and been ordained as priests. Then you are a padre. Anyone who is a monk but has not studied theology and is not a priest, but works in a trade, for example, is a brother. However, priest and padre are not the same thing. Anyone who is a priest in a religious order is called a padre - so everyone knows that he belongs to a religious order. A parish priest, on the other hand, is a priest who leads a parish. Father and parish priest are therefore titles that describe different functions. Show more

What kind of people come to confession?

The range is huge. People come who have been going to confession all their lives - but also very young people. They have a very lively relationship with God. Interestingly, we also have more and more people who are not Catholic coming to confession , which shows how strong the need is to have a place where you can be safe: What I say here will remain confidential under all circumstances.

Confessional secrecy is absolute and also applies in court. Is there still a way to break it?

No, really not at all.

And you've never wanted to?

No. I've never had a situation in which someone would have had to fear criminal consequences if I had told them something. You can criticize behaviour, but the person themselves is and always will be a child of God. This dignity must not be violated. It is important to always see people as people - with all their weaknesses and everything they do.

What topics are confessed today?

They are big life issues. For example, the fear of missing out on real life. You realize that the years and time go by so quickly. It can happen that you do things that you yourself know are not right.

For example?

Wanting to look better or seeking your own advantage can lead to you booting out colleagues, passing things on or not telling the truth. But there are also more serious issues that give you an unsparing insight into the life of a family. Even outwardly perfectly functioning families have disputes, tensions and problems - it's just part of life.

Do you find it difficult not to judge people?

There are sometimes situations where I have to stay calm inside. For example, when someone is just ranting about others. Then I think to myself: this is about you. Why can't you see what your role is in all of this? It's not a judgment, but an inner tension.

What if it's something really bad?

That's never happened to me before. I've never thought, "Oh my God, what kind of person are you! I'm grateful that the person comes to confession. It's a first step in the right direction. There are countless other people out there who are doing the same thing but have not taken this step.

They listen to the problems of others for several hours. That can be stressful. Do you talk about it with someone in the monastery?

That does happen sometimes. But the important thing is that our confessional secret is absolute. Under no circumstances are we allowed to reveal who is coming to confession or give any indication of who they might be. It all remains strictly anonymous and is only dealt with in very general terms. It 's also not about bragging about what a "blatant confession story" I had today, but about inner processing. Sometimes I talk to an experienced confrere in the monastery who has been here for many years and ask him in general how he would have dealt with a similar situation.

And how do you keep your distance?

There's a light outside the door: if it's green, you can enter. If it's red, you know that someone is in the confessional. There are times when you've heard three or four really depressing stories in a row - then you wish you could leave the light on red for a moment to take a deep breath. I've actually already done that. Three deep breaths before the next difficult story.

How has sin changed in recent years? Are other topics confessed these days?

I've been in the monastery for almost 20 years, but I've only been a priest since 2013. That means I've been able to hear confessions for 12 years. When I joined the monastery, there were far fewer young people confessing. There is even talk of a "revival of confession".

That's amazing. How did this revival come about?

Young people are completely unencumbered. They haven't experienced the old days when there was pressure to go to confession. They therefore don't perceive it as control or questioning. As I said, it may have been different in the past, but today many see it more as an experience of liberation. It's not a must, but a want. I was recently at a Catholic youth event. About a dozen priests heard confession after confession for around two hours.

Have you noticed a general increase in young believers?

Today, many young people have a pessimistic view of the world: climate, war, environment. This raises the question of what is still important in life. Many are rediscovering their faith. They are very open to this.

And what do young people confess?

In general, people confess what moves them in their lives, when they have done things that they regret in hindsight - be it in their dealings with others or with themselves. This is also the case with young people.

Is there a clear definition of what a sin is? And is there a guideline for this?

Yes, the Ten Commandments are a moral compass. Among other things, it says that you shouldn't lie or steal, for example. When you violate this commandment, it is an objective offense, so to speak. Sin basically means missing the target. You can think of it like archery: If the arrow does not arrive where you intended to shoot it, it is a miss.

There was a time when there was a lot of confession about sexuality - including homosexuality. What's it like today?

People come out with what they have. I wouldn't say that homosexuality is a more frequent topic than heterosexuality. In the end, it's the same situation: people talk about their sexuality because they have practiced it in a context where they feel it's not okay. Then it doesn't really matter whether it's same-sex or opposite-sex relationships.

And what do you say to a person who confesses their homosexuality? Do you address the sexuality or the person?

I try to find out why the person's own sexuality is so central to their confession. What is this person suffering from? Is it perhaps their lack of self-acceptance? In the end, it is often not homosexuality that is at the forefront, but a healthy sense of self-worth.

What is the church's position on this today?

Sexuality should be seen in a broader context. Today, the church says that it has two equally important functions: On the one hand, it serves to maintain a relationship and, on the other, to pass on life. In homosexual relationships, only one of these two important functions of sexuality is fulfilled. That is why homosexual people cannot receive the sacrament of marriage, which includes the will to pass on life.

However, if the person in the confessional shows me that they want to have an honest relationship with God, then there is certainly no condemnation in the church, but rather encouragement on the further Christian path. Accordingly, Pope Francis once said in an interview: "Who am I to condemn a homosexual?"

Basically, I am of the opinion that the church has many more important topics to talk about than sexuality.

For example?

How we treat each other. We are reduced from the outside to topics that are not central. At the top of the Ten Commandments is all about love. Did you love your parents? Did you love God? It's all about that. As a church, we try to give people hope. To help people find serenity and a life that brings joy. Then it's actually a shame that it's often about topics such as women's priesthood, celibacy or even homosexuality.

Finally, is there any advice or guidance on how not to sin?

As long as people are human, they will unfortunately sin. There will certainly be people who have managed to greatly reduce this. These include people who we venerate as saints today. When someone says: "I don't sin. I don't even know what I should confess", for me that is a sign that their self-reflection is not yet very great. "Where have I disappointed or hurt people - and where have I failed to do good?" We are always invited to think about such questions.