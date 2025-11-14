Hark Bohm (left) and Fatih Akin were close friends. Archivfoto: dpa

The filmmaker and author Hark Bohm died on Friday. For director Fatih Akin, he was much more than a colleague.

Following the death of filmmaker Hark Bohm, Fatih Akin (52) paid tribute to his friend and mentor with loving words. "My friend and master Hark Bohm has passed away. The lighthouse has gone out. Hark's soul continues to breathe in his unique work," the director told the German Press Agency via his manager.

Bohm was one of the most important German auteur filmmakers of the post-war period. He died on Friday at the age of 86 in Hamburg surrounded by his family. Bohm made cinema history thanks in particular to socially critical coming-of-age productions such as "Nordsee ist Mordsee" (1976), "Moritz, lieber Moritz" (1978) and "Yasemin" (1988).

Together with his former student Fatih Akin, he wrote the screenplay for his internationally successful NSU drama "Aus dem Nichts" with Diane Kruger. This year, Akin's film "Amrum", based on Bohm's autobiographically inspired novel of the same name, celebrated its acclaimed world premiere at the International Film Festival in Cannes, France.