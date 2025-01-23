Andri Silberschmidt and his wife Andrea Buhofer have become parents. The politician shares the happy news on Instagram.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andri Silberschmidt and his wife Andrea welcome their first child into the world.

The FDP man announced his happiness on his Instagram account.

The politician did not reveal any details - the comments are full of congratulations for the couple. Show more

30-year-old Andri Silberschmidt and his wife Andrea, who is the same age, have become parents. Accompanying a photo of baby feet, the Zurich native writes: "We are overjoyed and full of love".

The politician did not reveal the sex or a name. Nevertheless, users rejoiced at the happy news in the comments, congratulating the couple and wishing them all the best.

Andrea and Andri tied the knot in 2023 and the wedding took place on Lake Zug.

Silberschmidt announced the news of the pregnancy on Instagram - while still in the middle of their honeymoon.