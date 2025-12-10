Michelle Hunziker now sees her ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti as a kind of brother. (archive picture) Felix Hörhager/dpa

Loneliness as an art of living: Michelle Hunziker talks about how she achieved personal maturity, the four moments that shaped her life - and why she is looking forward to the next big step in her family.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Michelle Hunziker talks about loneliness, personal maturity and her life motto of feeling comfortable alone.

She names four defining moments in her life: the births of her three daughters and her grandson Cesare.

She is particularly looking forward to her daughter Aurora's wedding in July 2026.

However, she doesn't like to talk about her current relationship. Show more

The love story between Michelle Hunziker (48) and the Italian entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera (57) has been the focus of the Italian media. Are they still a couple or not?

Michelle Hunziker leaves this question unanswered in a new interview with "F" magazine, but talks about loneliness, life-changing moments and what will bring her a lot of joy in 2026.

Four moments that have shaped Michelle Hunziker

The new interview focuses on Michelle Hunziker's family, loneliness and the topic of sadness. Hunziker says in the interview: "I don't like to share my pain while I'm still feeling it. Only when I have resolved the situation, when I have found the key, do I talk about it to make it accessible to others."

The 48-year-old entertainer reveals her credo: "Learn to feel comfortable on your own." She continues: "Ultimately, I've learned to do well on my own, and today I'm doing so well that when I find a partner, he has to make me feel better than I do on my own. Otherwise he's no good to me."

These situations have shaped her

She has navigated through life well with her views so far, because: "The fear of loneliness makes us make the wrong decisions."

For Michelle Hunziker, it is clear that her family has shaped her: "In this world, at least I believe, the most important experiences of our lives pass us by in the blink of an eye. I know that there were four moments that shaped my life the most. The birth of my three daughters Aurora, Sole and Celeste and that of Cesare."

Hunziker is looking forward to 2026, as her daughter Aurora (29) is getting married on July 4. Hunziker has already raved about the special moment, the wedding, in other interviews.

More videos from the department