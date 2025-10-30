Friday marks the end: Felix Blumer retires after 21 years with "Meteo". SRF/Gian Vaitl

"Meteo" presenter Felix Blumer will be on air as an expert for the last time on Friday. After that, retirement beckons. He is still interested in the weather, but after 21 years of shift work he has had enough.

After 21 years with SRF "Meteo", weather presenter Felix Blumer is retiring and will present for the last time on Friday.

Blumer explains his departure with the stressful shift work, but continues to enjoy the weather.

He has travel plans for his retirement: he will accompany tourists on scientific trips to extreme weather regions such as Alaska and the Antarctic. Show more

Two figureheads at SRF "Meteo" are saying goodbye and turning their backs on the Leutschenbach tower block: Thomas Bucheli and Felix Blumer are retiring, blue News reported.

To be more precise, Felix Blumer will have one last round of weather news before dolce far niente. He will be presenting the weather for the last time on SRF 1, SRF 3 and SRF Musikwelle radio stations.

And does the anticipation of retirement prevail, or is a little melancholy already spreading? Felix Blumer told "Persönlich":"At the moment, it's definitely the anticipation. I've been making weather forecasts for 21 years now, that's enough for now. It's not that I'm no longer interested in the weather, but 21 years of shift work forces you into a corset that you want to get rid of at some point."

Felix Blumer doesn't believe in standing still

Perhaps the situation will change again at some point - and he will then miss making radio.

But Felix Blumer already has plans for his retirement. He will accompany tourists on scientific trips to Antarctica and Alaska - weather regions with extreme conditions.

That's exactly what appeals to him: "The landscapes, the vegetation, the weather, then especially the snow and ice in those areas, but also the temperature, the air, the smells. I could travel again tomorrow," he says in the "Persönlich" interview.

