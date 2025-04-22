After being kicked out of SRF, Maja Zivadinovic, Yvonne Eisenring and Gülsha Adilji are already planning their return. The three podcasters want to take over Stefan Büsser's TV show - and he seems willing to talk.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maja Zivadinovic, Yvonne Eisenring and Gülsha Adilji were guests on Stefan Büsser's "Late Night Switzerland" show on Easter Monday.

As the satirical show progresses, it becomes clear that the three "Zivadiliring" podcasters want to take over Stefan Büsser 's job , i.e. his show.

The three women also already have a name for their project: "Zivadiliring Late Night". Show more

"My next goal is a late night show." Gülsha Adilji makes it clear what her dream is on Stefan Büsser's TV show "Late Night Switzerland".

The 39-year-old comedian and podcaster already has a name for her project: "Zivadiliring Late Night".

That's right, Adilji wants to return to SRF together with her two podcast friends Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic. And this despite the fact that the trio was only kicked out at the beginning of January.

Stefan Büsser should "finally take a break"

A few days ago, the trio announced, blue News reported, what will happen next with their successful product. In future, "Zivadiliring" will become a live format.

A tour of German-speaking Switzerland is planned from spring 2026. But the podcast is also set to continue - albeit not as regularly as before.

To be satisfied with that? No, thank you.

In the episode, Gülsha Adilji urges Stefan Büsser to "finally take a break" and "breathe and meditate a bit". Momoll, Adilji wants to get his hands on Büsser's "Late Night Switzerland".

Stefan Büsser wants to put in a good word with SRF

"Do you think you can do that?" asks the surprised-looking Stefan Büsser. And he only proves one thing: unfortunately, he is particularly good at making misogynistic jokes.

The trio of podcasters answer in sync: "Yes, of course!"

After Büsser has regained his composure, he makes the "Zivadiliring" women an offer: "Because you are guests in the last episode of this season, I'm offering you the chance to host the last show of the next season."

He couldn't decide this himself because he was a "simple employee" - but he would put in a good word with SRF.

And what does SRF think of the female trio's takeover plans? "It is not yet possible to say whether and how this idea will be implemented. The planning for the new season has not yet started," they said when asked by blue News.

