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Guardians of the jungle "Female rangers have a particularly deep understanding of nature"

Christian Thumshirn

14.3.2026

They patrol the Kaziranga National Park in north-east India with rifles: the "Van Durgas", an all-female unit of female rangers. Our video documentary shows their work in the jungle.

14.03.2026, 20:19

Kaziranga National Park in north-east India is one of the most biodiverse protected areas in Asia. Rare animals live here amidst tall elephant grass, swamps and dense forests - including the critically endangered Indian rhinoceros.

The guardians of the park

But the wilderness needs protection. Rangers patrol the vast area every day to protect animals and preserve the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

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