“No man buys me. I sell a service, but never myself. My clients don’t take anything from me—certainly not my body”: Fetish Lady Karo. Photo: zVg

She has been working as a sex worker for 25 years. In this interview, Fetish Lady “Dame Karo” talks about social prejudices, her marriage, difficult terms like “john”—and why the biggest problem in her profession isn’t men.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fetish Lady “Dame Karo” talks about love, sex, prejudices, and her daily life in the adult entertainment industry.

The biggest problem with her profession isn’t the men, but societal stigmatization.

The 45-year-old sex worker has been married to a woman for two years—and sex isn’t the focus of their relationship.

“For me, the most attractive quality in men is clearly good manners. Without respect and good behavior, nothing works for me—and that’s why I always take the liberty of turning down a client,” Karo said in an interview with blue News. Show more

Fetish Lady Dame Karo (45) was born in Belarus and was studying economics when capitalism took hold after the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was a wild and unrestrained time: “I was young and pretty. I went to parties, danced, drank, and smoked. Men liked to ask me out.”

After doing odd jobs at a brothel in Poland, she met a management consultant 20 years her senior. The two fell in love, got married, and moved to Switzerland. At her husband’s request, Karo quit sex work.

The marriage lasted five years, then Karo left her husband. She then worked first as a bartender and later as a croupier in a casino before returning to the sex industry.

Today, Karo works as a self-employed sex worker, rents rooms in Bubikon, ZH, and Davos, GR, to colleagues in the industry, and completed training as a dominatrix two years ago.

Fetish Lady Dame Karo, today we’re playing a question-and-answer game: Over the next 45 minutes, I’ll ask you as many questions as possible. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If a question doesn’t suit you, you can also say “Next.”

Okay, I’m ready.

Zurich or Bern?

I’ve been living in Switzerland for 25 years, and during that time, Zurich has really grown on me—the city has practically become my second home. I’m rooted in Zurich and have many friends, including some from the techno scene.

City or countryside?

I like city life, but I don’t want to live there anymore. That’s why Bubikon in the Zurich Oberland is perfect for me.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly interviews well-known figures from Switzerland and abroad for the Q&A series “Bötschi Asks.” He asks them a whole host of questions—always direct, often funny, and sometimes profound. Until the very last question, it remains unclear where this fast-paced back-and-forth will lead.

Freelancer or client?

I say guest. I don’t like the word “john”—any more than I like “whore” or “prostitute.”

What term do you prefer for your profession?

Sex worker or courtesan.

As a professional in the adult entertainment industry: How can a person separate love and sex?

For me, those are two completely different things. Love doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with sex. I’ve been married to a woman for two years, but we’ve known each other much longer. And like many couples who’ve been together for years, sex isn’t the focus for us—it’s a deep friendship. Our intimacy today is more emotional and spiritual.

What do you like best about your job as a sex worker?

The autonomy. A typical nine-to-five job wouldn’t be for me. I manage my own schedule and work independently. Plus, my clients are very appreciative people.

What annoys you?

The social stigma.

I assume you’re referring to the prejudices that exist in society toward sex workers?

Yes, exactly—dealing with these prejudices and stigmas is the hardest part of our job.

What prejudices do you face most often?

Many of my colleagues have to lead a double life for years. Women with children, in particular, often feel forced to keep their work as sex workers a secret. They’re afraid of being excluded or stigmatized by society. It’s only in the last few years that I’ve managed to change my social circle so that today, my friends are all people who know I work as a sex worker.

Have prejudices against sex work increased or decreased in recent years?

I feel like they’ve decreased—though of course that might just be my personal perception. In my circle of friends, nobody says the word “sex worker” in a weird way anymore. The people around me accept me mainly because of my human qualities.

You fight against prejudice, speak out in the media, and also speak at panel discussions. Why do you do that?

Sex work is legal in Switzerland, and I can say no at any time if a client doesn’t respect my boundaries. The biggest problem, therefore, isn’t the men, but the prejudices in society. That’s why we need people who publicly stand up for our rights.

What memories do you have of the very first man who booked your services as a sex worker?

That was very amusing.

Because the man was so good in bed, or because he paid you so well?

Oh, you know, I was still young, 18 or 19. It was a nice club in Poland and we danced together. It felt almost like a spontaneous date, but it was clear to both of us that we wouldn’t meet a second time and that I’d also be getting paid for the date, which is why I found it doubly hot (laughs).

“I have a hard time with the idea that the majority of men fundamentally want something bad from sex workers”: Fetish Lady Dame Karo., Image: zVg

Is working as a sex worker a job like any other?

Yes and no. But a deep-sea diver or a surgeon also has an extreme job. Surgeons, moreover, become much more intimate with their patients than we do with our clients.

Opponents of prostitution refer to sex workers as victims—there’s always talk about how these women are “selling their bodies.”

This statement is not only false, but also disrespectful. I am not a victim, but a woman who speaks four languages and studied economics. I have worked in various professions. But why shouldn’t I work as a sex worker if that’s where I’m most successful and can put my strengths to use?

And probably earn more, too, right?

That’s right. That’s why the prejudices against us sex workers annoy me so much. I am an adult woman and mature enough to pay taxes, drive a car, and make my own decisions. So why on earth would I be a victim?

Not all women who work as sex workers in Switzerland do so voluntarily. There are victims of human trafficking in this country .

Of course, I know there are victims—and these women must be taken seriously. At the same time, I am convinced that the vast majority of women working as sex workers do so voluntarily. However, I can and will only speak about my own experiences. Over the past 25 years, I’ve had insight into a wide variety of establishments. During that time, I personally never met a woman who was working as a sex worker against her will. If a person chooses this profession of their own free will, society should at least accept that.

How is sex work regulated in Switzerland today?

I think it’s very well regulated—which is why I’d say: please don’t change a thing. Of course, not everything is perfect, but I wouldn’t go up in arms over it. On the whole, I’d even argue that Switzerland is one of the countries in Europe with the best legislation for sex workers.

What do you think of the Nordic Model, where clients are criminalized?

I think that’s a terrible mistake. Ultimately, this model hurts sex workers the most. And why should we criminalize consenting adults?

In Sweden, where the Nordic Model was introduced in 1999, proponents say it has created a generation of men who can hardly imagine paying for sex and “buying” a woman.

But what does “buying a woman” even mean? I find this choice of words extremely problematic. No man buys me. I sell a service, but never myself. My clients take nothing from me—and certainly not my body.

Former sex worker and current activist Huschke Mau says in an interview with “Blick”: “Rejection is not an option in prostitution. In short, you could say: Clients are men who view women as livestock.”

I see it completely differently. Sex work is legal in Switzerland—and I decide for myself who is allowed to be my guest. A potential client must be respectful over the phone or via email; otherwise, he won’t even get my address. And I also expect good behavior in person. I have a hard time believing that the majority of men fundamentally want to harm sex workers.

“Most sex workers I know don’t want to work in clothing stores like H&M. There, they’d have to work much harder and longer—without natural light and for much less money”: Fetish Lady Dame Karo. Image: zVg

Have you never been a victim of violence as a sex worker?

No. In the Spanish Netflix series “Sky Rojo,” there’s a scene where a man beats a sex worker until she’s crying and then forces her to perform oral sex. You know what, no normal man wants to put his penis in the mouth of a woman who’s crying. That’s just not arousing.

The fact is: There are men who behave aggressively toward women.

But that doesn’t mean we should act as if most men are dangerous. Fortunately, the vast majority of people are not sociopaths or psychopaths.

Huschke Mau writes in her book *Dehumanized* that the majority of women in prostitution have experienced childhood trauma—meaning they witnessed domestic violence, were physically abused, or sexually abused.

As I said before: I can only speak for myself—and this statement does not apply to me. I generally have a hard time accepting the claim that women enter sex work because of violence they have experienced. Over the past 25 years, I have encountered a wide variety of life stories. There are all kinds of cases. But childhood violence is by no means an automatic ticket to prostitution. Of course, some sex workers come from difficult family backgrounds. But that doesn’t automatically mean that violence is the reason for their profession. I also know many sex workers who say they had a happy childhood.

You recently published the article “Not a Victim, but an Entrepreneur—How Prostitution Also Means Self-Determination” on your erotic salon’s website. Why is the reality of prostitution more complex and diverse than critics of sex work often want to admit?

Because it’s often about sensationalism. Four years ago, I read the book “Piff, Paff, Puff – Prostitution in Switzerland” and found much of it simply wrong. The author claims, for example, that all sex workers would rather have a “normal job.”

Isn’t that true?

Most sex workers I know don’t want to work in clothing stores like H&M. There, they’d have to work much harder and longer—without natural light and for much less money.

As a sex worker, you’ve surely had sex with a man you wouldn’t have wanted to be with in private. How does that affect you?

Well, my clients pay for a service and behave politely while doing so. A psychotherapist isn’t friends with their clients in private either. And perhaps you, Mr. Bötschi, wouldn’t want to talk to me in private either. That distance exists in every profession. For me, the condom makes the difference. I see sex work as an extended form of massage. And by the way: For me, the most attractive quality in men is clearly good manners. Without respect and good behavior, nothing works for me—and that’s why I always take the liberty of turning down a client.

How often has that happened?

Twice so far.

Were those two clients inappropriate or otherwise indecent?

The two men were just acting weird, until at some point I said, “Honey, we don’t have any chemistry. It’s better if you leave now.”

What does a typical workday look like for you?

I usually sleep until around 10 a.m. Then I start the day at a leisurely pace, have a coffee, and check my phone. Depending on whether I have bookings from guests, I then prepare for the first session.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought about how I could grow in my job—and then completed training to become a dominatrix: Fetish Lady Dame Karo. Image: zVg

How many sessions do you have in a day?

Two to three—sometimes more on the weekends.

How long do these sessions last?

The minimum duration is one hour. However, most of my appointments tend to last three to four hours.

I interviewed you once before for blue News in 2021. How have your work and your life changed since then?

After the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought about how I could grow in my job—and completed training to become a dominatrix.

What stereotypes about the profession of dominatrix did you have in mind before you became one?

I’m an open-minded and curious person. At the same time, I was aware that I had no idea what the profession of a dominatrix actually entailed. So I began the training without any preconceived notions.

What memories do you have of your first session as a dominatrix?

At the time, I didn’t have my own BDSM room in my studio yet, but I already offered many different whips. My first guest had a thing for whips—but it was still a leap of faith for me. I had taken a whipping course shortly before and felt well-prepared. Though I have to admit: The guest didn’t come back after that. I guess I wasn’t that good at it yet (laughs).

How do you get into your role as a dominatrix—do you have any rituals for that?

Before every session, we have a conversation. During that, we clarify desires, boundaries, and the so-called traffic light system.

What is that?

The traffic light system in BDSM is a safety and communication system. Green means: everything’s okay. Yellow: Caution, approaching a boundary. And red means stop immediately.

I took a look at your fee schedule: your prices start at 300 francs for an hour of soft eroticism and 350 for a BDSM session. What’s left at the end after deducting room rent, preparation, and unpaid marketing?

I’ve never actually calculated it that precisely. The fact is, though: since I’m self-employed, all the money stays with me. I’d say I earn about as much as a good lawyer as a dominatrix.

How many of your clients are married or in a supposedly monogamous relationship?

The majority are in a relationship. And I also assume that many partners don’t know that their husbands are using the services of a sex worker.

Do you ever have scruples or a guilty conscience toward the partners who don’t know?

Not really. I don’t see myself in the role of judging other people’s relationships. Partnerships and marriages are often far too complex to be judged from the outside. Many men harbor fantasies or fetishes that they might only want to experience once, without wanting to act them out permanently in their relationship. Often it’s more of a moment of curiosity or a specific fantasy—just like how some people go out to eat at a very specific Japanese restaurant once a year. And I also believe that not every woman really wants to know or experience every one of her partner’s fantasies.

Do fathers tend to come to you in the morning so their wives at home don’t get suspicious?

It varies; every guest has different preferences.

Are there also women who contact you—and send their partner over because they want him to have a good time—for example, as a birthday gift?

I’ve never experienced that (laughs).

“It’s important to me to be able to communicate with a guest on an equal footing. That’s why I deliberately worded the text on my website to be a bit more sophisticated, so that it appeals exactly to the men who are a good fit for me”: Fetish Lady Dame Karo. Image: zVg

Do you have a favorite client?

Actually, several.

Because they’re more fun or because they’re so funny?

Let’s put it this way: The chemistry is right—and these clients are usually very generous…

…with the tips?

That’s right (laughs).

Do you have a target audience that you particularly appeal to?

My guests are between 45 and 70 years old. I deliberately posted a somewhat complicated text about myself and my preferences on my website—it acts as a natural filter.

What do you mean by that?

I’m 45 years old and am often categorized as a typical MILF, which mainly appeals to younger men. I, however, am sapiosexual—I’m primarily attracted to intelligence. It’s important to me to be able to communicate with a guest on an equal footing. That’s why I deliberately worded the text on my website to be a bit more sophisticated, so that it appeals precisely to the men who are a good match for me.

Are there still BDSM bookings today that surprise you?

Oh yes, there certainly are—just recently, a guest wanted to serve as a piece of furniture for me.

Did you let him?

Yes. I always try to understand as much as possible and to keep learning new things.

How often do you turn down BDSM bookings?

If someone belittles me in the very first email, asks for sex without a condom, or tries to haggle over the price, I turn down the request. Goodness gracious, this isn’t a bazaar.

Has your view of men changed because of your work as a dominatrix?

I feel that my BDSM clients are more self-aware when it comes to their sexuality. Many are interested in prostate massages, for example—something that is still considered taboo in the traditional sexuality of many heterosexual men.

Maybe straight men are afraid of a prostate massage because they think they’ll be labeled as gay.

Exactly. But it has nothing to do with homosexuality. Men can experience incredibly intense orgasms through it.

Have you changed since you started working as a dominatrix?

I hope not.

Has your private sex life changed because of your work as a dominatrix?

Let’s put it this way: I definitely have more skills and tricks up my sleeve these days.

Do you consider your work valuable to society?

Yes, definitely. If there were no demand, there would be no supply. That’s why, to be honest, I find a lot of the discussions about banning sex work pretty out of touch with reality. You might as well try to ban rain. Prostitution isn’t going away—it just moves into the shadows. And that’s exactly where it gets dangerous for women.

Do you think people living in Switzerland have good sex?

To be honest, I believe most people don’t have good sex.

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