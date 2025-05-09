US director James Foley has died at the age of 71. Archivbild: picture alliance / Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

He shot with stars such as Sean Penn and Al Pacino and contributed two films to the successful "Fifty Shades of Grey" series. Now James Foley has succumbed to a serious illness.

He was one of the most successful directors in Hollywood - even if he was not as well-known as some of his colleagues. James Foley has now died at the age of 71. As Taylor Lomax from the artist agency ID told the New York Times, he succumbed to a brain tumor.

Foley's spokesperson confirmed the death of the US filmmaker. He was "not only a talented director, but also a close friend", Florent Lamy told the "Los Angele Times".

Born in New York in 1953, the director's first successes include the psychological thriller "At a Short Distance", which premiered at the 1986 Berlin International Film Festival. Christopher Walken and Sean Penn played father and son in it.

Foley also caused a sensation with "Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992), an adaptation of David Mamet's play of the same name, which starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin and Kevin Spacey. This was followed by "Fear" (1996) with Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon and the John Grisham adaptation "The Chamber" (1996).

A Hollywood veteran

Foley also shot numerous music videos - especially for Madonna in the 1980s. The director also worked with the pop icon on the comedy "Who's That Girl". As a prominent television director, he was also responsible for episodes of hit series such as "House of Cards" and "Billions".

Most recently, Foley also got a taste of blockbuster air when he shot the erotic romances "Dangerous Love" and "Liberated Lust" with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the leading roles. These are parts two and three of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series based on the novel cycle of the same name by E. L. James.