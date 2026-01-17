  1. Residential Customers
"I feel so empty without my mommy" Figure skating icon Denise Biellmann mourns the loss of her mother

Noemi Hüsser

17.1.2026

Former figure skater Denise Biellmann.
Former figure skater Denise Biellmann.
Keystone

Zurich figure skating icon Denise Biellmann has lost her mother. Heidi Biellmann died at the age of 94.

17.01.2026, 08:18

17.01.2026, 09:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Heidi Biellmann, the mother of figure skater Denise Biellmann, passed away on January 10 at the age of 94.
  • The two had a very close relationship, which Biellmann described as deeply emotional and loving.
  • Heidi Biellmann suffered from heart failure and spent her last days in the presence of her daughter.
Show more

Figure skating icon Denise Biellmann mourns the loss of her mother. Heidi Biellmann died on January 10 at the age of 94, as Blick wrote on Saturday.

"I feel very empty without my mommy," Biellmann told Blick. The figure skater and her mother had an intimate relationship. "It's hard to describe," says the 63-year-old. Her mother was honest and direct, with charm and elegance. "She was a beautiful, stylish woman until the end."

Biellmann spent the two weeks before her death at her mother's side. "They were moments full of love and intimacy," says the Zurich native, describing this time. Her mother suffered from heart failure and spent her last days in bed. But she always found the strength to hug her daughter.

Biellmann also said goodbye to her mother in an Instagram post. "I miss you so much and thank you for everything," Biellmann wrote under pictures of her mother.

