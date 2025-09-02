This is not the first time that French actor Gérard Depardieu has had to stand trial. Picture: Keystone (Archivbild)

Gérard Depardieu is accused of an alleged rape and will soon have to stand trial. The French actor has already been convicted of sexual assault.

Gérard Depardieu will soon have to stand trial for an alleged rape.

According to the indictment, the French film star allegedly raped actress Charlotte Arnould twice within a few days in August 2018.

The actor was already convicted of sexual violence a few months ago.

French film star Gérard Depardieu, who has already been convicted of sexual violence, will soon also have to stand trial for an alleged rape.

An investigating judge has requested a trial in the case of actress Charlotte Arnould, as the French news agency AFP learned from judicial circles on Tuesday. "I am relieved", Arnould wrote on Instagram.

Depardieu is accused of sexual assault and rape by penetration with a finger in the proceedings, said her lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt. Depardieu's lawyer did not initially comment on the matter. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

Depardieu already convicted of sexual violence

Arnould accuses Depardieu of raping her twice within a few days in his Paris apartment in August 2018. She was 22 years old at the time, suffered from anorexia and weighed just 37 kilos, according to her own account. Depardieu had been a friend of her father.

Arnould filed a complaint shortly afterwards, but the investigation was closed in 2019. A year later, Arnould filed another complaint. Since then, several other women have accused Depardieu of sexual assault.

Depardieu rejected Arnould's accusations in an open letter in the newspaper "Le Figaro". He wrote that she had voluntarily had sex with him and had reported him because he had refused to sing chansons by French singer Barbara with her on stage.

In July, Depardieu's lawyer explained that there were images from a surveillance camera showing Arnould kissing Depardieu for a long time and then smiling and climbing the stairs to his bedroom alone. "She wrote to him the next day that she loved him and that she was nowhere as happy as in his arms," emphasized lawyer Jérémie Assous.

In May, Depardieu was sentenced to an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women during filming in 2021. The court also ordered psychological treatment and his registration as a sex offender. It was the first conviction against Depardieu for sexual violence. An appeal is still pending.

Depardieu is one of France's best-known film stars. He has worked with the country's most important directors and actresses and has appeared in more than 200 films and series, including "The Last Metro", "Cyrano de Bergerac" and several "Asterix" films.